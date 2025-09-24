State President attends opening of UNGA High-Level General Debate in New York

The UN remains a moral compass - a force for peace, defender of international law, promoter of sustainable development, protector of human rights, said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The UN remains a moral compass - a force for peace, defender of international law, promoter of sustainable development, protector of human rights, and a body that turns global commitments into concrete actions, said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

State President Luong Cuong and the Vietnamese delegation attend the High-level Meeting marking the 80th anniversary of the United Nations. (Photo: VNA)

State President Luong Cuong attended the opening of the High-Level General Debate of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80) in New York on September 23 (local time).

Themed “Better Together: 80 Years and Beyond for Peace, Development and Human Rights,” the session drew nearly 150 heads of state, government leaders and senior representatives of UN member states, as well as leaders of international and regional organisations.

Presenting his report on the global situation and the UN’s work, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the world is moving towards multipolarity and stressed the need for an effective multilateral system to avoid repeating the mistakes that led to the First World War.

Guterres emphasised that the UN remains a moral compass - a force for peace, defender of international law, promoter of sustainable development, protector of human rights, and a body that turns global commitments into concrete actions. He highlighted five key choices for the international community today.

First, peace must be grounded in international law. Second, human rights and dignity must be safeguarded by implementing international commitments, including mobilising resources and reforming the international financial system to advance the Sustainable Development Goals. Third, climate justice and action must be accelerated through a just and sustainable energy transition, with resources mobilised for green finance via financial mechanisms and policies. Fourth, advanced technologies and artificial intelligence should be harnessed for global and human development. Fifth, a more inclusive, transparent and 21st-century-ready UN is needed, including through the UN80 Initiative and revisions to the 2026 budget to enhance accountability, improve delivery and cut costs.

UNGA 80 President Annalena Baerbock commended the UN’s achievements over the past 80 years in supporting the international community. Reaffirming the UN’s central role in the multilateral system, she stressed that the strength of the UN Charter depends on members’ compliance. Highlighting gender equality, Baerbock also called for the appointment of the first female UN Secretary-General.

Speaking immediately after the opening session, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva urged the international community to reset its priorities, including reducing military spending while boosting financial resources for sustainable development.

For his part, US President Donald Trump described the UN as an organisation with great potential but also significant shortcomings. He said the US has achieved important domestic and foreign policy results, including helping to end seven conflicts worldwide, securing tariff-related agreements with several countries, including Vietnam, and stressed the urgent need to end the conflict in Gaza.

Meanwhile, many other world leaders underlined that the international community faces unprecedented challenges, voiced strong support for the UN’s central role in the multilateral system, and called for respect for international law. They also urged UN reform to deal with these challenges, stronger international cooperation, greater financial mobilisation, particularly green finance, and joint efforts to advance scientific and technological progress.

VNA