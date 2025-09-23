State President hosts Vietnam’s 80th National Day celebration in New York

State President Luong Cuong expressed gratitude to the American people and international friends for their steadfast support of Vietnam’s just cause, as well as their contributions to strengthening Vietnam–US relations.

State President Luong Cuong speaks at the ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day in New York on September 22 (local time) (Photo: VNA)

State President Luong Cuong and his spouse hosted a ceremony in New York on September 22 (local time) to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2, 1945-2025).

Guests included senior UN officials, leaders and heads of delegations from many countries attending the UN high-level week; Ambassadors and Permanent Representatives to the UN; representatives of the US Government, Congress, and leading businesses, along with prominent scholars, veterans and friends; and representatives of the Vietnamese community in the US.

In his welcome remarks, President Luong Cuong recalled that 80 years ago, on September 2, 1945, at the historic Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi, President Ho Chi Minh proclaimed the Declaration of Independence, announcing to the world the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam – now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam – opening a new era of independence and freedom for the Vietnamese nation.

He affirmed that with resilience, confidence, creativity and unity, Vietnam had overcome countless challenges to safeguard independence, freedom and national reunification, and to advance along the path of socialism towards the goals of prosperity, strength, democracy, justice and civilisation.

The State President highlighted Vietnam’s journey of reconciliation and development after immense suffering from war and embargoes.

Drawing on its thousand-year cultural heritage, courage, and spirit of tolerance, Vietnam had transformed war-torn ruins into progress, turning differences into reconciliation and national solidarity.

Reviewing Vietnam’s major achievements over recent decades, he underlined that the country now enters a new era with renewed determination, presenting itself as a dynamic, friendly and hospitable partner in the Asia-Pacific, and as a trusted, responsible member of the international community working for sustainable peace.

On relations with the UN and the US, President Luong Cuong described Vietnam–UN ties as a vivid example of partnership and mutual support, while Vietnam–US relations embodied the spirit of leaving the past behind, overcoming differences, looking to the future, and building a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development on the basis of sincerity and mutual respect.

He expressed gratitude to the American people and international friends for their steadfast support of Vietnam’s just cause, as well as their contributions to strengthening Vietnam–US relations. He also paid tribute to overseas Vietnamese worldwide, including the community in the US, affirming that wherever they live, they remain an inseparable part of the Vietnamese nation. He voiced confidence that the Vietnamese community in the US will continue to serve as “ambassadors of friendship,” fostering ties between Vietnam, the US and the wider world.

The State leader stressed that in a turbulent world, Vietnam will remain steadfast in supporting multilateralism, the UN Charter and international law, peacefully resolving disputes, and resolutely safeguarding national interests.

Recognising the shared destiny of all nations, Vietnam is determined to deepen friendship and cooperation with international partners, actively contributing to global politics and economy, and human civilisation, and working with others to build a peaceful, stable and sustainable environment.

In her congratulatory remarks, UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu noted that over eight decades, Vietnam had risen from colonial rule to become a modern, prosperous and dynamic society and a leading nation in the region, grounded in its long history and rich cultural traditions.

She affirmed that the Vietnamese people have charted their own truly independent path and could take pride in their achievements, hard won through a challenging journey.

Nakamitsu highly valued Vietnam’s strong commitments to the UN and the UN Charter, particularly in promoting multilateralism, peaceful conflict resolution, cooperation, sustainable development and equality, reflecting Vietnam’s growing role and stature in the international community.

