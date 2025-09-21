Vietnamese students in Italy get new opportunities

The Association of Vietnamese Students in Italy (ASVI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Fondazione Italy-Vietnam (FIV) and Welcome Association Italy (WAI), marking a milestone in supporting the Vietnamese student community in Italy.

The signing ceremony took place at the Vietnamese Embassy in Rome, Italy on September 19.

The event is not only a diplomatic formality but also a practical commitment to strengthening ties between organizations and businesses, providing thousands of Vietnamese students with opportunities for education, employment and sustainable development.

Founded in 2015, ASVI (Associazione Studenti Vietnamiti in Italy) represents Vietnamese students in Italy and is affiliated with the Central Committee of the Vietnam Student Association. With its mission to connect, support and promote Vietnamese culture, ASVI has become a “second home” for more than 5,000 Vietnamese students in Italy.

Under the leadership of President Vu Thi Bich Diep, the ASVI continues to expand its network, organize cultural events such as the ‘Honoring Vietnamese Language and Culture’ Festival, as well as workshops sharing study and life experiences.

The MoU signing showcases the initiative and creativity of Vietnam’s youth, strengthening the community’s role in Italy.

Fondazione Italy-Vietnam (FIV), or the Italy-Vietnam Foundation, is an NGO founded in 2018 to foster bilateral relations between Italy and Vietnam. Led by Vice President Francesco Maringid, the FIV focuses on culture, education and sustainable development.

The organization has supported numerous collaborative projects, from academic exchanges to volunteer programs, helping connect Italian businesses with young Vietnamese talent.

ASVI President Vu Thi Bich Diep and FIV Vice President Francesco Maringiò at the MoU signing ceremony. (Photo: Vi Bang)

Signing the MoU with ASVI will enable joint initiatives such as exchange events, scholarships and scientific knowledge sharing. Notably, the FIV is committed to helping Vietnamese students access Italy’s specialized training programs in design, fashion and technology fields, which are Italy’s key sectors, helping students advance academically and professionally.

Additionally, the Welcome Association Italy (WAI) provides comprehensive support for international students. As an association welcoming foreign students, WAI, led by National Deputy Secretary Carlo Palumbo, specializes in visa advice, housing assistance, part-time job guidance and cultural integration.

With a wide network across cities such as Milan, Rome and Florence, WAI has supported thousands of students from Asia, Africa and Latin America. Through its MoU partnership with ASVI, Vietnamese students will be prioritized, benefiting from soft skills workshops and connections with local businesses, helping them overcome language and cultural barriers.

This is a golden opportunity for Vietnamese students to access internship programs at major corporations such as Ferrari and Eni, turning theoretical knowledge into practical skills.

Although small in size, the dynamic Vietnamese student community in Italy, which represents roughly one percent of all international students, stands to gain real benefits from the event.

Firstly, the initiative strengthens ties with businesses, creating opportunities for internships and post-graduation employment, and helping lower the post-study unemployment rate, currently around 20 percent according to Italy’s Ministry of Education.

Secondly, cultural exchange programs will support better integration for Vietnamese students, reducing the isolation often faced by those studying abroad.

Thirdly, access to information on scholarships and financial aid will help ease economic pressures, particularly amid rising inflation in Europe.

By Toet Dang- Translated by Huyen Huong