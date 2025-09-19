NA Chairman holds talks with Speaker of Malaysian House of Representatives

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man held talks with Speaker of the Malaysian House of Representatives Tan Sri Dato’ Johari bin Abdul, following an official welcome ceremony organised for the top Vietnamese legislator in Kuala Lumpur on September 19.

Speaker of the Malaysian House of Representatives Tan Sri Dato’ Johari bin Abdul (R) welcomes National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man.

Speaker Johari bin Abdul appreciated the significance of National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man’s first official visit to Malaysia, expressing his belief that it will help enhance cooperation between the two legislative bodies and contribute to the effective implementation of the Vietnam–Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, as well as the success of the 46th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter‑Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-46).

On behalf of the Vietnamese NA and people, Chairman Tran Thanh Man extended congratulations to the Parliament and people of Malaysia on the occasion of the 68th Independence Day (August 31) and the 62nd Malaysia Day (September 16) and highlighted Malaysia’s strong economic development and effective governance, with GDP growth reaching 5.1 percent in 2024—the highest in the past 12 years.

He highly evaluated Malaysia’s role and contributions as the ASEAN Chair and the AIPA-46 President and affirmed that Vietnam will support Malaysia in successfully assuming these roles, with the shared goal of building a united, cohesive ASEAN that maintains its central role in the region.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the positive and substantive progress in the bilateral relations in recent times, especially the milestone of upgrading the relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Party General Secretary To Lam’s visit to Malaysia in November 2024, which has opened up a new chapter for deeper and more effective bilateral cooperation.

Political collaboration has become increasingly close across all channels. In particular, both sides have regularly maintained high-level contacts, delegation exchanges at all levels, and various bilateral cooperation mechanisms. Parliamentary cooperation has also seen positive development, both bilaterally and multilaterally. The two sides have frequently exchanged delegations, maintained high-level parliamentary contacts, and closely coordinated within regional and international inter-parliamentary forums.

To promote more effective, substantive, and deeper collaboration in the new period, both sides agreed on the need to further strengthen political trust and soon carry out the 2025–2030 Action Program for the implementation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

They emphasized the importance of facilitating economic, trade, and investment cooperation to early achieve the target of US$18 billion in bilateral trade in a more balanced manner, with a focus on potential areas such as the Halal industry, renewable and green energy, digital transformation, agriculture, tourism, and education and training.

The two countries will also enhance maritime cooperation and coordinate effectively in addressing illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing to create favorable conditions for the European Union (EU) to soon lift its "yellow card" warning on Vietnam’s seafood exports.

They agreed to foster people-to-people exchanges, especially among the younger generation, not only to strengthen the friendship between the two nations but also to contribute to the ASEAN Community.

In addition, the two leaders reached a consensus on promoting parliamentary cooperation by increasing high-level and committee-level delegation exchanges, as well as engagement between women and young parliamentarians. They pledged to share information and experience in building and improving legal frameworks, creating favorable conditions for implementing new areas of cooperation under the newly established Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and strengthening oversight of the implementation of international treaties and cooperation agreements signed between the two governments.

The Vietnamese NA and the Malaysian Parliament will continue to closely coordinate and support each other at multilateral forums such as AIPA, the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), and the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF), among others, thus contributing to maintaining a peaceful, stable, and developing environment in the region and the world.

On this occasion, Chairman Tran Thanh Man invited the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Malaysia to visit Vietnam again.

Vietnamplus