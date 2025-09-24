State President Luong Cuong meets with US lawmakers

Vietnam regards the US as a strategically important partner both in the region and globally, said State President Luong Cuong while meeting US lawmakers in New York on September 23 (local time).

State President Luong Cuong meets with US Senator Chris Coons. (Photo: VNA)

State President Luong Cuong received US lawmakers in New York on September 23 (local time) as part of his ongoing US trip for the High-level General Debate of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly and bilateral activities.The US legislators included Senator Chris Coons, senior member of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee; Congressman Brian Mast, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee; and Congresswoman Young Kim, Chairwoman of the House Foreign Affairs Indo-Pacific Subcommittee.

At the meetings, President Luong Cuong expressed his delight at the strong progress in Vietnam-US relations, particularly since the two countries established their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in September 2023. He welcomed the substantive outcomes achieved in implementing this framework and underlined Vietnam’s commitment to building an independent, self-resilient and deeply integrated economy.Meeting with Congressman Brian Mast and Congresswoman Young Kim, the President reaffirmed that Vietnam consistently pursues a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification; and being a friend and a reliable partner and responsible member of the international community. He emphasised that Vietnam regards the US as a strategically important partner both in the region and globally.

Sharing with Mast the achievements of bilateral relations over the past 30 years, President Luong Cuong described Vietnam - US ties as a model in international relations, noting that with determination, mutual trust and respect, and shared interests, nations can overcome a painful past to build a future of cooperation and friendship that benefits their people and contributes to peace, stability, cooperation and sustainable development regionally and worldwide.

Highlighting the important role of the US Congress and lawmakers in reconciliation, trust building and laying the foundations for stronger bilateral cooperation, the Vietnamese President called on Congressman Mast and the House Foreign Affairs Committee to continue supporting and advancing the relationship in all fields.

In particular, he encouraged closer parliamentary cooperation through exchanges of delegations, dialogue and sharing of legislative experience to promote development in areas of mutual interest and strengthen mutual trust.

On war legacy issues, President Luong Cuong highly valued the support of the US Government and Congress in tackling dioxin contamination at Bien Hoa airbase, assisting Agent Orange/dioxin victims, clearing unexploded ordnance and supporting people with disabilities in Vietnam.

Mast affirmed that the US considers Vietnam one of its key partners in Southeast Asia and supports the substantive implementation of bilateral relations, which he described as a model of reconciliation and healing.

As Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, he pledged to actively promote parliamentary exchanges, enhance dialogue among lawmakers of the two countries, and advance initiatives to strengthen economic and trade cooperation, particularly in areas of shared interest.

He also affirmed his commitment to supporting and encouraging the U.S. Congress to continue fulfilling its pledge to ensure adequate resources for humanitarian projects and war legacy remediation efforts in Vietnam.

VNA