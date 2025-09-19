Vietnam ensures funding, investment sources grow safely and healthily: PM

Appreciating the increasingly close and substantive cooperation between Vietnam and the IMF, the PM affirmed that Vietnam always treasures the fund’s active and effective support throughout the process of innovation, door opening.

Appreciating the increasingly close and substantive cooperation between Vietnam and the IMF, the PM affirmed that Vietnam always treasures the fund’s active and effective support throughout the process of innovation, door opening, and international integration, which has made important contributions to consolidating macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation, promoting growth, as well as enhancing macroeconomic management and governance capacity.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) welcomes Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kenji Okamura. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam will ensure that funding and investment sources in the country develop in a safe, healthy, and effective manner, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told Kenji Okamura, Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) at their meeting in Hanoi on September 18.

Welcoming Kenji and the IMF delegation, PM Pham Minh Chinh affirmed that their visit will contribute to tightening the fine relationship between the two sides.

He said that amidst the current common difficulties and challenges, Vietnam remains steadfast and consistent in maintaining macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation, and promoting growth with the target of 8.3–8.5 percent, while ensuring the major balances of the economy. To achieve this goal, Vietnam is implementing a proactive, timely, flexible, and effective monetary policy; and an expansive fiscal policy with clear priorities and focus; and there is a harmonious, reasonable, and effective combination between monetary and fiscal policies, PM Pham Minh Chinh said.

In the coming time, Vietnam will continue to focus on large-scale infrastructure projects such as standard-gauge railways connecting with China, Central Asia, and Europe; nuclear energy and clean energy sources such as LNG power, solar power, and wind power; participation in the ASEAN power grid; the North–South high-speed railway; fuel projects; further promotion of expressway development; and the construction of cultural, physical education, and sports facilities, including international-standard major exposition centers and stadiums, according to the government leader.

Vietnam identifies internal resources as fundamental, long-term, and decisive, while the mobilisation of external resources is important and breakthrough. This includes attracting direct and indirect investments; and mobilising support for technological development cooperation; institutional reform; human resources training; and smart governance, PM Pham Minh Chinh stated.

Expressing his admiration for Vietnam’s remarkable development, especially in the economic field over the past years, Kenji stated that his visit to Vietnam aims to learn more from the country’s success path while further promoting the long-standing relationship through specific, practical, and effective activities and projects.

Talking to PM Pham Minh Chinh about issues related to macroeconomic policy management, mobilising finance for major programs and projects, and controlling public debt, Kenji noted that, with its reputation, the IMF will serve as a voice with international financial institutions to help Vietnam mobilise external resources for large-scale programs and projects.

PM Pham Minh Chinh told the guests that, to foster growth, Vietnam is renewing traditional growth drivers such as investment, exports, and consumption, and at the same time, promoting new drivers such as green economy, digital economy, knowledge economy, circular economy, and sharing economy.

Vietnam is also mobilising large-scale financial resources to invest in important projects and programs in the spirit of “harmonising interests, sharing risks.” By doing so, it ensures the interests of investors and donors, maintains financial liquidity at all times and safeguards system security, thereby creating conditions for investment capital to grow in a safe, sound, and effective manner.

Expressing his confidence that the strong relations between Vietnam and the IMF will continue to be further strengthened and promoted in the time ahead, the Government leader proposed the fund continue providing policy advice and risk warnings for Vietnam; enhance cooperation, technical assistance, and human resources training; implement programs to support the nation in adapting to new international economic conditions; and lend its voice to encourage investors and donors to expand cooperation with the country.

