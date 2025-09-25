Deputy PM calls for action to deliver on SDG financing at UN Summit

Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son urged nations to turn commitments into actions, pool resources for sustainable development, address the debt crisis, and strengthen the Global South's role in reforming the international financial system during his speech at the First Biennial Summit in New York on September 24.

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son has called on nations to transform commitments into concrete actions, pool resources for sustainable development, tackle the debt crisis, and amplify the Global South’s role in reshaping the international financial architecture.

He was addressing the First Biennial Summit for a Sustainable, Inclusive and Resilient Global Economy: Implementing Commitments on Financing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in New York on September 24, as part of the Vietnamese delegation’s trip to attend the High-Level General Debate of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80).

Vietnam has effectively leveraged international financial aid, particularly official development assistance (ODA) and concessional loans, to drive poverty reduction, infrastructure development, education and health care, Mr. Bui Thanh Son said, noting tangible improvements in living standards.

Drawing on the Government’s experience in refining its legal framework, advancing reforms and removing bottlenecks to attract quality ODA and meet current financing needs for institutional, infrastructure and human resources breakthroughs and the SDGs, Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son called for placing people at the centre of all policies and strategies so that no one is left behind, prioritising development finance for new growth drivers such as sci-tech, innovation, green transition and digital transformation to prevent technological gaps from becoming a new barrier to sustainable development; and adopting a comprehensive approach at global and regional levels to accelerate reforms of global financial governance toward greater transparency, fairness and inclusiveness, while encouraging the active involvement of regional institutions, especially those led by the Global South.

