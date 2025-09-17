World Patient Safety Day focuses on caring for newborn lives

World Patient Safety Day 2025 with the theme ‘Safe care for every newborn and every child’ includes the necessity of providing care and warmth to premature, underweight, and congenitally ill infants with love and a sense of responsibility.

The first medicine in life is love

In medical contexts, the profound significance of human connection and emotional support is often described as a foundational element of well-being. This concept, summarized by the phrase, 'The first medicine in life is love,' is exemplified by the care provided to premature infants.

More than two months ago, a newborn weighing only 840g was transferred to Children's Hospital 2 in Ho Chi Minh City from Ba Ria Hospital. Born at just 27 weeks of gestation, the infant was critically ill with an infection, pneumonia, and enteritis. The patient’s mother, Truong Ngoc Quyen, maintained a constant vigil, visiting her child daily and diligently preserving her breast milk to provide vital nutrition and support during this critical phase of development.

The mother revealed that her baby now weighs 1.7kg and is prepared to be discharged. Initially, the newborn was fed through a tube, making the mother very anxious because she was so fragile. Fortunately, the nurses and doctors provided continuous care, encouragement, and guidance, which has led to this positive outcome.

Similarly, father Nguyen Van Mien from Dong Thap Province affectionately watched his 27-week-old infant in an incubator. His baby had recently undergone surgery for a perforated stomach at a weight of only 600g, making this the lightest patient currently in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). After two weeks of specialized treatment and careful nutritional management, the infant's condition is improving steadily.

The NICU at Children's Hospital 2 currently cares for approximately 25 infants, most of whom are premature, low birth weight, or have congenital health issues. Premature birth is the leading cause of death for children under the age of five, and the survival of these infants is contingent on numerous factors. Their hospital stays can range from several weeks to many months, or even a year. These cases highlight the indispensable role of both medical experts and compassionate care in ensuring the survival and healthy development of these vulnerable patients.

Medical and psychological advancements, coupled with the unwavering dedication of healthcare professionals, have significantly improved outcomes for newborns and premature infants in recent years. These efforts have not only saved countless lives but have also enhanced the overall quality of pediatric care.

According to Dr. Nguyen Thanh Thien, head of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Children's Hospital 2 in Ho Chi Minh City, medical progress has been crucial. Key improvements include less invasive respiratory support, more comprehensive intravenous nutrition, and the earlier introduction of breast milk. Additionally, the practice of encouraging more frequent physical contact between infants and their families has demonstrated clear benefits for the babies’ development.

At Children's Hospital 1 in Ho Chi Minh City, the Neonatal Intensive Care Center has a capacity of 150 beds and operates at a Level 4 neonatal resuscitation standard, the highest internationally recognized level. The center consistently treats over 200 infants with complex conditions. The hospital is continuously advancing its diagnostic and treatment capabilities to the regional standard, with a goal of successfully treating premature babies of all gestational ages and increasing the survival rate for those with extremely low gestational ages.

Dr. Nguyen Thi Thanh Huong, Deputy Director of Children's Hospital 1, notes that while the health of the newborn is the top priority, the hospital also places a strong emphasis on the physical and psychological well-being of the mother. She explains that the immense pressure a mother faces can lead to a loss of breast milk, which is particularly critical for the development of premature and low-birth-weight infants. The hospital’s initiatives are designed to help infants recover and thrive while also supporting their mothers.

In 2025, the World Health Organization (WHO) will focus on the theme ‘Safe care for every newborn and child’ for World Patient Safety Day. This initiative calls upon parents, caregivers, educators, healthcare providers, and communities to collaborate in preventing avoidable harm in pediatric care, thereby creating a safer and healthier future for all children.

World Patient Safety Day 2025 theme is ‘Safe care for every newborn and every child’ with the slogan 'Patient safety from the start.'



WHO calls for urgent action to eliminate avoidable harm in paediatric and newborn care, building on the efforts of previous campaigns on ‘Safe childbirth’, ‘Prioritizing patient safety’, ‘Health worker safety’, ‘Medication safety’, ‘Patient and family engagement’ and ‘Diagnostic safety’. World Patient Safety Day 2025 aims to drive meaningful improvements and reaffirm every child's right to safe and quality care.



World Patient Safety Day 2025 is dedicated to ensuring safe care for every newborn and child, with a special focus on those from birth to nine years old.

