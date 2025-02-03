World leaders extend congratulations on CPV’s 95th anniversary

Leaders of many political parties and countries sent congratulations to the CPV Central Committee and its General Secretary To Lam on the occasion of the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Hanoi streets are decorated with banners to celebrate the CPV's 95th anniversary. (Photo: VNA)

In his congratulatory letter, President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko wrote that the CPV members are always examples of true patriots who have pioneered in the political and socio-economic development of the Fatherland to build a strong sovereign country. Today, the CPV is continuing the cause of socialism building and promoting Vietnam’s role and prestige in the region and the world.

He added that Belarus and Vietnam have been faithful friends and responsible partners whose relationship is based on the principle of mutual respect and assistance.

Meanwhile, the leader of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, Gennady Zyuganov, congratulated the communists and the entire people of Vietnam on their great successes in implementing the outlined plans, expressing the hope that the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Russia will be further reinforced and develop.

Describing the CPV and the French Communist Party (PCF) as fraternal parties since their establishment, National Secretary of the PCF Fabien Roussel said in his congratulatory letter that for the past nearly 100 years, Vietnam has fulfilled heroic duties to emerge as one of the most respected and dynamic countries with the best development.

He said the PCF believes the CPV, led by General Secretary To Lam, will continue to gloriously surmount challenges of continuous development in the contemporary world, adding the PCF will always stand side by side and support the CPV on this path.

For his part, Chairman of the German Communist Party Patrik Köbele stressed the solidarity with the Vietnamese people and the CPV always forms an important part of German communists’ international cause.

He wrote that nowadays, the solidarity with Vietnam is also an important concern of the German Communist Party, which firmly believes that the CPV will obtain the goals it sets for the coming decades to develop a prosperous socialist country.

Chairman of the Hungarian Workers’ Party Gyula Thurmer said the CPV, which has led the Vietnamese people on the path towards socialism and gained successes on the basis of the people’s unwavering support, plays a particularly significant role in the development of the international communist movement.

He wished the CPV enormous successes in implementing its 13th National Congress’s resolution, consolidating its leadership, maintaining social consensus, and reaching the strategic goal of turning Vietnam into a developed socialist-oriented nation by the mid-21st century.

In his message, Secretary of the Iraqi Communist Party Raid Fahmi wrote that for the last 95 years, the CPV has always been a loyal representative of Vietnam’s interests, leading the people to various significant successes. The CPV’s heroic struggle against colonialism and imperialism and for national independence, as well as the country’s outstanding achievements in economic development, has become an inspiring example for nations around the world to fight for freedom, peace, and socialism.

The letter from President of the European Left party Walter Baier emphasised the high evaluation of all the attainments that the CPV has secured during the struggles in the past and in its maintained leadership over the Government today. He wished the CPV more successes both at present and in the future.

The congratulatory message from the Communist Party USA reads that this party has always been inspired by the enormous achievements of the CPV and the Vietnamese people. Under the CPV’s leadership, Vietnam has transformed from one of the poorest countries into one of the fastest growing economies in the world. It is developing fast and asserting to the world what a socialist country can accomplish.

The Communist Party USA is proud to share the joy with the CPV on the important anniversary, and it is confident that in the years to come, Vietnam and the CPV will succeed in reaching the important goals set for the middle of this century, the message noted.

Hailing Vietnam’s fast socio-economic development, higher stature, and status as one of important factors shaping the future of the region, Deputy Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Tahir Budagov underlined that his party attaches great importance to the cooperation with the CPV at both the bilateral level and international organisations.

He added that the development of the two parties’ relations for the sake of their countries and peoples will create momentum for further enhancing the traditional Vietnam – Azerbaijan ties.

Vietnamplus