World Environment Day observed in Quang Ninh

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, in coordination with the Quang Ninh Provincial People’s Committee, held a meeting in response to World Environment Day (June 5) at October 30 Square in Ha Long City on June 1.

Delegates attend the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

At the event, the 2025 Month of Action for the Environment was launched.

More than 1,000 delegates from central and local agencies attended the event, which was held under the global theme ‘Beat Plastic Pollution,’ as initiated by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP).”

In a message delivered to the ceremony, Ms. Inger Andersen, United Nations Deputy Secretary-General and Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), issued a warning about the alarming spread of plastic pollution, which poses serious threats to human health and ecosystems.

According to UNEP, without urgent and effective intervention, the amount of plastic leaking into the environment could increase by 50 percent by 2040. Vietnam currently generates approximately 3.9 million tons of plastic waste annually, much of which remains improperly managed.

The Government of Vietnam has issued the national strategy on integrated solid waste management, aiming to reduce marine plastic debris by 75 percent and eliminate non-biodegradable plastic bags from modern retail systems by 2030.

Ms. Inger Andersen, United Nations Deputy Secretary-General and Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP)

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Le Cong Thanh said that plastic pollution is no longer a localized issue; it is a global threat that demands urgent and coordinated action.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment called on all sectors of society, governments, businesses, and citizens to take part in the shift toward a greener lifestyle and a circular economy model.

Quang Ninh Province is accelerating its green growth strategy with a goal of recycling or reusing at least 30 percent of household waste by 2030.

Local environmental campaigns such as ‘Green Saturdays,’ ‘Plastic Waste Collection Along the Coastline,’ the ‘Plastic-Free Ha Long Bay,’ and the ‘Plastic-Free Co To Island’ movement are actively contributing to improving the environmental quality of the province’s tourism landscape.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Le Cong Thanh speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

As part of the campaign, local fishermen were provided with life jackets made from recycled materials, while tour boats operating in Ha Long Bay received glassware sets to replace single-use plastics. The Ha Long Bay Management Board was also presented with non-woven fabric bags to support green tourism promotion efforts.

Today’s event reaffirmed Vietnam’s strong commitment to the fight against plastic pollution while sending a powerful message of responsibility, innovation, and community collaboration in pursuit of a sustainable future.

By Phuc Hau—Translated by Kim Khanh