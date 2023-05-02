According to the Central Steering Committee for Action Month on Occupational Safety and Health, currently working conditions and workers' health continue to improve.

The Steering Committee said that 2,543,380 employees have been receiving health check-ups, an increase of 74 percent compared to 2021. Of 944,127 environmental monitoring samples, approximately 42,574 samples do not meet occupational hygiene standards accounting for only 4,5 percent.

According to statistics in 2022, the Vietnam Social Security has given financial support to 8,164 people who have suffered occupational accidents and occupational diseases. The agency has paid nearly VND 882 billion from the Insurance Fund for the above-mentioned people while representatives from trade unions and the safety and hygiene network have paid visits to 18.66 victims of occupational accidents and occupational diseases nationwide.

However, the number of people suffering occupational accidents and diseases and the number of serious incidents are still high and worrying.

Statistically, in 2022, the country had 7,718 occupational accidents, an increase of 1,214 cases with 7,923 victims. Moreover, the number of deaths due to occupational accidents is still high with 754 deaths. The total cost for occupational accidents and property damage is more than VND14,100 billion.

According to data from the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, the number of employees in the labor market is increasing rapidly in the country currently with a total of more than 50.5 million people. Of them, nearly 34 million workers have informal jobs, accounting for 67.5 percent of the total number of employed people. This is also an area prone to occupational accidents.

Chairman of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor Nguyen Dinh Khang said that the Month of Action on Occupational Safety and Health in 2023 will start from May 1 to May 31 to increase information and propaganda on the strict implementation of regulations to ensure safety for workers. The action month aims to promote sectors, agencies, organizations, associations, employers, employees and communities to enforce the law.

During the month of action, dialogues of national and provincial councils on occupational safety and health, visits to victims of occupational accidents; organizing inspection and self-inspection activities at enterprises and employers; reward organizations and individuals with achievements in ensuring occupational safety and health will take place countrywide.

According to Mr. Nguyen Dinh Khang, various activities will be organized this month with May Day to take care of union members and employees. Therefore, it is necessary to focus all resources on effectively implementing activities in the 2023 Workers' Month with a determination to control occupational accidents and occupational diseases.