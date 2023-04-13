Work starts on memorial house for 13 rescuers killed in hydropower landslide

The military command of Thua Thien - Hue Province held a groundbreaking ceremony for a memorial house commemorating martyrs at the sub-area 67 in Phong Xuan Commune, Phong Dien District on April 12.

The total construction investment is VND6.5 billion, including VND3 billion from the Military Region 4’s Gratitude Fund and the remaining capital from the local State budget.

The memorial house is located at the place where 13 officials and soldiers died during their rescue operation to search for missing workers at the Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant in October 2020.

The work includes a memorial stele house and a courtyard, a path leading to the memorial stele house, a retaining wall preventing landslide, a garden, an anti-erosion embankment, a parking area and a solar power lighting system.

The construction is expected to be completed and put into operation on the occasion of the 79th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army (December 22, 2023).

In the historic flood in October 2020, a rescue team of the Military Region 4 and Thua Thien-Hue Province came to Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant to look for workers who went missing after a landslide triggered by severe floods.

The team led by Major General Nguyen Van Man, Deputy Commander of Military Region 4, stopped at Ranger Station 67 to rest for the night. Unfortunately, the rescue team was hit by a landslide at midnight on October 13, 2020. 13 men in the team were buried.

In order to commemorate and pay tribute to the martyrs as well as implement the aspirations of the martyrs' relatives, the Party, government, people and armed forces of Thua Thien-Hue Province, the Party Committee, the High Command of the Military Region 4, and the People’s Committee of Thua Thien- Hue Province started the construction project of a memorial house for fallen soldiers to remember the great merits of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the people and the country.

The memorial house will be a spiritual work honoring fallen soldiers and a traditional education address for officers and soldiers of the armed forces of the Military Zone, the province, and local people.