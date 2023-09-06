Work begins on four industrial clusters in Hanoi

They are Thiet Binh, Lien Ha 2, Duc Tu and Thuy Lam industrial clusters, which span an area of nearly 21ha, 22ha, 15ha and 17ha, respectively.

According to Nguyen Anh Dung, Vice Chairman of the district People’s Committee, Dong Anh aims to become a high-tech industrial hub in the northern region of the city. The four new industrial clusters will be built with the application of advanced technologies to lure production households located in residential areas, reducing production costs as well as minimizing environmental pollution. It will contribute to the professionalism of craft villages in the locality, he said, adding that priority will be given to industries such as wood processing, carpentry, fine art carving and lacquer.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony, Nguyen Manh Quyen, Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee asked investors of industrial clusters to mobilize resources and quickly complete the technical infrastructure to maximize the effectiveness of the project, contributing to the socioeconomic development of Dong Anh District in particular and Hanoi in general.

To ensure the progress of infrastructure construction of the above-mentioned industrial clusters, Quyen directed Dong Anh District and relevant agencies to create the most favorable conditions for investors during project implementation.