Women's congress charts new direction for empowerment, development

The 14th National Women's Congress for the 2026–2031 term opened in Hanoi on June 18, gathering 789 delegates representing women from diverse backgrounds, ethnic groups, religions, professions and social sectors nationwide.

Delegates attend the opening ceremony on June 18. — VNA/VNS Photo

Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man attended and delivered remarks at the event, which also saw the presence of many incumbent and former leaders of the Party and State, along with representatives of ministries and central agencies.

Opening the congress, Le Thi Thuy, Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Women's Union (VWU), highlighted the significant achievements recorded by the Union and women's movements during the previous term. She attributed the results to the Party's leadership and the strong support of the Government, the National Assembly, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, ministries, sectors, local authorities and domestic and international partners.

According to Ms. Le Thi Thuy, Vietnamese women have continued to demonstrate resilience, creativity, intellectual capacity and a strong commitment to national development. Women's movements have expanded substantively and effectively, notably the “Developing Vietnamese Women in the New Era” campaign, which has helped promote the all-round development of women while contributing to the country's broader progress.

She described the 14th National Women's Congress as a milestone that ushers in a new phase for women's movements and the VWU, in line with Vietnam's aspiration for a prosperous, democratic, civilised and happy society.

Over the course of the congress, delegates will review the implementation of the Resolution of the 13th National Women's Congress, assess the performance of the VWU Central Committee, examine the implementation of the Union's current statutes and consider amendments to the rules. The congress will also elect the VWU Central Committee for the 2026–2031 term.

In addition to reviewing achievements from the previous term, the congress will outline directions, goals and action plans for the next five years.

For the 2026–2031 period, the VWU will continue promoting nationwide emulation movements and campaigns, with the “Developing Vietnamese Women in the New Era” movement remaining a central focus alongside efforts to study and follow President Ho Chi Minh's ideology, moral example and style.

The union has identified three key breakthroughs: improving the quality of the female workforce to meet the demands of the new era; accelerating digital transformation and reforming operations with a stronger focus on the grassroots level; and fostering women's entrepreneurship, innovation and sustainable wealth creation.

The congress has also set 12 targets, five priority tasks and 20 implementation measures. Key priorities include supporting the comprehensive development of women and families, strengthening women's economic empowerment, advancing gender equality, contributing to the Party and political system building, promoting national solidarity, and enhancing the effectiveness of the Women's Union and its people-to-people diplomatic activities.

VNA