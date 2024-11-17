Women, girls need to be empowered to make their opportunities

The Vietnam Women's Union yesterday hosted a rally in response to the National Action Month for Gender Equality and Gender-Based Violence Prevention and Response 2024 at Van Lang Park in District 5, Ho Chi Minh City.

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Women's Union Nguyen Thi Tuyen, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong and Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy attended the event.

Delivering her marks, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Women's Union Nguyen Thi Tuyen informed that the 2024 National Month of Action is themed 'Ensuring social security, empowering and creating opportunities for women and girls to achieve gender equality and eliminate gender-based violence.'

This is a deeply humane message, not only calling for social interaction involving overt attention and implementation, expressing the spirit of "Let's Join Hands and Make a Change Together", but also emphasizing the important role of women and girls in the sustainable development of the country.

In order to eliminate gender-based violence, it is essential to have mechanisms to ensure social welfare that make women and girls feel emotionally and physically safe.

The delegates perform rituals to show their support and pledge to respond to the National Action Month for Gender Equality and Gender-Based Violence Prevention and Response 2024.

On this occasion, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Women's Union Nguyen Thi Tuyen also called on women nationwide in particular, and the community in general, to act for gender equality.

Besides, sectors, agencies and organizations were mobilized to invest resources, join hands to narrow the gender gap and eliminate gender-based violence.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City continues to implement policies on gender equality, of which focusing on improving the lives of women and children. The city is committed to and strives to act together to eliminate gender inequality and end gender-based violence.

At the event, delegates participated in folding paper cranes as a commitment and a small action that brought great significance to affirming the right and value of equality.

On the same day, the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) organized a rally in the Northern province of Bac Ninh in response to World Prematurity Day.

Attending and speaking at the rally, Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan stated that Vietnam has successfully implemented and completed ahead of schedule the indicators for reducing maternal mortality, child mortality and child malnutrition from 2015 to 2023, which has been internationally recognized as a highlight in achieving the Millennium Development Goals.

Vietnam is also actively implementing solutions and professional interventions to reduce neonatal mortality and morbidity.

According to the Vietnam Women's Union, in the first six months of 2024, the Vietnam Women's Unions at all levels nationwide supported nearly 121,000 disadvantaged women via various forms; and raised over VND36 billion (US$1.4 million) to build charity houses and over VND50 billion (US$1.97 million) for social welfare activities, and mobilized nearly VND52 billion (US$2 million) to help women and people overcome the consequences of typhoon Yagi.

By Hong Hai, Nguyen Quoc- Translated by Huyen Huong