Wind farms driving Bac Lieu Province's socio-economic development

Wind farms in Bac Lieu Province

The consistent force of Northeast winds is powering a surge in clean energy production across the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu. Wind farms are propelling Bac Lieu Province's socio-economic growth, establishing the region as a leading force in Vietnam's renewable energy sector.

Green energy, green tourism: A winning combination

In the days leading up to the Lunar New Year, the coastal stretch from the East Sea dike—spanning from Chien Tup 1 Bridge in Vinh Trach Dong Commune, Bac Lieu City, near the Soc Trang border, to the Ganh Hao estuary in Dong Hai District—has undergone remarkable changes. The most striking and noticeable feature is the presence of towering wind turbines, both offshore and behind the dike.

Hoa Binh 1 Wind Power Plant in Vinh Hau Commune has been in commercial operation since July 2021, invested by Phuong Anh Construction and Trading Investment Company.

The People's Committee of Bac Lieu province has approved the investment policy for the Hoa Binh 1 Wind Power Plant sub-project, which will be integrated with eco-tourism, referred to as the Hoa Binh 1 Wind Power Eco-tourism Area. This initiative aims to create a tourist destination that merges clean energy with green tourism, situated within the eco-tourism, resort, and entertainment project in the special-use forests and coastal protection forests of Bac Lieu Province.

The wind farm area offers a unique blend of adventure and natural beauty. Visitors can engage in activities such as clam digging and snail fishing at low tide, or try their hand at fishing from boats near the wind turbine towers. Leisurely boat rides through the mangrove forest and breathtaking sunrise and sunset views complete the experience.

Bac Lieu Province maximizes the potential of wind power

With a coastline of 56km and coastal areas characterized by consistent and robust winds averaging 7 meters per second, Bac Lieu Province one of the localities with the best potential for wind power development in Vietnam.

Bac Lieu leaders have recognized the advancement of renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar power, along with gas electricity, as a key component of the province's socio-economic development strategy.

The Executive Committee of the Bac Lieu Provincial Party Committee has passed a resolution to establish Bac Lieu as one of the nation's key clean energy hubs.

Director Hoang Van Cuong of the Hoa Binh 1 Wind Power Plant project, shared that the Hoa Binh 1 Wind Power Plant Complex, including Phase 2 of Hoa Binh 1 and the Hoa Binh 2 Wind Power Plant—both funded by Phuong Anh Company—represents a total investment of over VND8,200 billion (US$326 million).

The project boasts a capacity of 150MW and includes 39 wind turbines. Annually, the electricity output is estimated at 450-500 million kWh/year, revenue is expected to reach VND1,200 billion-VND1,400 billion, contributing over VND100 billion to the state budget.

The plant has demonstrated increased operational efficiency. By the end of November 2024, the trio of plants had delivered 1,430 million kWh to the national grid, generating revenue exceeding VND3,600 billion and contributing over VND300 billion to the budget, thereby supporting local socio-economic development. Approximately 98 percent of the workforce at the three wind power plants are local residents.

Furthermore, these plants have received certification from the Gold Standard organization, confirming their compliance with international emission reduction standards, which enables them to issue carbon credits in the global market (specifically the European market) starting in July 2024.

By the end of 2023, the number of carbon credits was 900,000 credits, and the revenue from carbon credits, at a price of EUR1.8 a credit, reached EUR1.6 million.

Bac Lieu Province is currently home to 8 wind power projects which are operating onshore and offshore with a total capacity of over 469MW. With this capacity, Bac Lieu has become the province with the largest renewable energy project in the Mekong Delta and ranked third in the country.

Director Tran Thanh Men of the Department of Industry and Trade of Bac Lieu Province revealed that in recent years, the province has drawn in significant investors who are interested in wind power projects. Thanks to these projects, many coastal regions of the province are weathier.

From new energy to nuclear power Director Nguyen Mai Duong of the Department of Technology Development and Innovation, stated that renewable and new energy sources are increasingly significant in Vietnam's electricity framework, as reported by the Ministry of Science and Technology. By 2023-2024, Vietnam's solar power capacity rose to 16.5GW, representing over 12 percent of the nation's total electricity capacity, positioning Vietnam as the third-largest country in Southeast Asia for solar power capacity. Wind power is also developing strongly, with notable projects such as Bac Lieu wind power with 99MW and Hoa Binh with 300MW, although the current output only accounts for about 3-4 percent of the country's total electricity output. The VIII Power Plan has set a target of increasing the proportion of renewable energy to about 31-39 percent of the total national power capacity by 2030. Solar power projects in Ninh Thuan, Binh Thuan and Phu Yen provinces will continue to be expanded in the coming years. The National Assembly has recently approved the revised Electricity Law, which is set to come into force on February 1, 2025. This law introduces new regulations aimed at promoting the growth of renewable energy and new energy power. A key feature of the legislation is its emphasis on supporting large-scale power generation projects, which will create clusters of facilities or renewable energy hubs that utilize the current grid infrastructure. Notably, there is a strong focus on advancing rooftop solar energy and solar power generation on water bodies. Vietnam is concurrently advancing its renewable energy initiatives while also reviving the nuclear power project in Ninh Thuan Province. This decision stems from assessments indicating that renewable energy sources alone will not suffice. Projections suggest that by 2030, the power system will require an additional 70GW, with demand expected to rise to between 400GW and 500GW by 2050. Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan has stated that nuclear power is a crucial option for nations facing electricity shortages. Japan continues to generate 20-25 percent of its electricity from nuclear sources, despite the challenges posed by the Fukushima disaster. Former Deputy Director Le Dai Dien of the Nuclear Training Center at the Vietnam Atomic Energy Institute noted that although the Ninh Thuan Nuclear Power Plant project was halted in 2016, extensive research has been conducted. The project adheres to international nuclear safety standards, and the selected construction site has been strategically chosen to minimize the risks associated with earthquakes and tsunamis.

By Tan Thai – Translated By Dan Thuy