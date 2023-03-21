SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

National

Wild elephant unexpectedly attacks residential area in Binh Phuoc Province

SGGP
A wild elephant yesterday suddenly approached and destroyed farmland in Thach Mang Hamlet of Tan Loi Commune (Dong Phu District in Binh Phuoc Province), greatly worrying local residents.
Wild elephant unexpectedly attacks residential area in Binh Phuoc Province ảnh 1

Trees were damaged by the elephant


According to Chairman Mai Xuan Long of Tan Loi Commune People’s Committee, the elephant was spotted 300 meters away from the neighborhood of 61 households. These people were warned against capturing or shooting it. Instead, they were instructed to make loud noises with their pots and pans to drive the animal back to the forest and avoid any conflicts.

Wild elephant unexpectedly attacks residential area in Binh Phuoc Province ảnh 2

The banana orchards of residents in Thach Mang Hamlet were destroyed by the elephant


On-site recording reveals that the elephant destroyed many trees like bananas, papayas, guavas of grown by local dwellers of plots 3 and 4 in Sub-zone 363 and plot 7 in Sub-zone 362 (under the management of Suoi Nhung Economic Forest Management Board).

In the last 5 years, elephants have appeared and damaged crops, fruit trees of residents in Thach Mang Hamlet at least 3 times.

Wild elephant unexpectedly attacks residential area in Binh Phuoc Province ảnh 3

A large area of banana trees was wrecked


Resident Tran Duc Ly informed that the elephant might come from Nam Cat Tien Forest of Dong Nai Province. It might pass a spring near Ma Da Bridge to enter the hamlet. For the last 3 days, it has destroyed fruit trees of many orchards, wreaking a havoc there and greatly worrying orchard owners.

By Bui Liem – Translated by Huong Vuong

Tags

Wild elephant attack residential area Binh Phuoc Province destroy damage

Other news