Wild elephant attacks local man in Dong Nai Province

A 34-year-old man was admitted to the hospital in the Southern Province of Dong Nai with injuries after being allegedly attacked by a wild elephant.

This afternoon, the General Hospital in Dong Nai Province’s Dinh Quan District said that medical workers were giving emergency treatment to the man in Thanh Son Commune, Dinh Quan District who was injured by a wild elephant attack.

At around 7:00 AM on the same day, the man. led the cows out to release in a nearby field, but was attacked by wild elephants from the trees. Though he ran away, the wild animal still caught and attacked him.

Fortunately, local inhabitants who were working in the fields discovered the incident chasing away the elephants. They rushed the man to the local infirmary for emergency treatment. Dinh Quan District police arrived at the scene to record the incident.

The area where the man was attacked by elephants is located near the electric fence that prevents elephants from entering residential areas and also near the construction site of the phase 2 electric fence project. One of the man’s cows was also attacked by elephants which also demolished a hut to keep the fields of local people.

From the beginning of 2022 up to now, in Dinh Quan and Vinh Cuu districts, there are often herds of forest elephants appearing, destroying the crops of people growing on the fields, so the local government recommended local inhabitants should chase them away but avoid conflicts between humans and elephants.