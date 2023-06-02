Widespread rotating power cuts disrupt daily life

In the afternoon of June 2, residents of Ha Long City in Quang Ninh Province sought refuge from the intense heat at shopping centers after a sudden power outage occurred.

Similarly, on June 1, during the afternoon, several areas in the outskirts of Hanoi faced localized power outages. This situation led many elderly and young individuals to flock to supermarkets in the vicinity, taking advantage of the air conditioning.

According to findings by the SGGP Newspaper's reporter, on June 2, there were continuous power outages in different parts of the North and Central regions due to scheduled rotational power cuts implemented in response to the escalating electricity shortage.

Provinces in the North, such as Bac Giang, Thai Binh, and Quang Ninh, have been following a rotational power cut plan, which has disrupted the residents' daily lives, business activities, and production.

Notably, many power cuts occurred without prior notice, catching people by surprise. When contacting the power supply units, people were informed that the outages were caused by unexpected incidents and that repairs were underway.

In Hanoi, there were also rotational power cuts in many areas, particularly in the outskirts, on June 1 and 2.

According to the power cut schedule announced by the Hanoi Power Corporation, on June 2, numerous areas in districts, such as Cau Giay, Thanh Xuan, Thach That, Thanh Tri, My Duc, and Ha Dong, would experience power outages. As a result, many locations and areas in these districts have been affected by power cuts for several hours.

However, SGGP Newspaper's reporter found that certain areas in Hoai Duc, Ha Dong, Long Bien, and Dong Anh districts encountered unplanned power outages despite not being scheduled for cuts. These unexpected disruptions have inconvenienced residents. In Dong La Commune of Hoai Duc District, electricity was unexpectedly shut off at 9 a.m. on June 2, and as of 5 p.m. on the same day, power has not yet been restored.

In Ha Dong and Long Bien districts in Hanoi, residents have encountered rotating power outages, prompting them to gather at local supermarkets to escape the heat during peak hours.

The power disruptions have hindered many households and restaurants from cooking meals or boiling water. The venues hosting extra classes for the high school graduation exam and the 10th-grade entrance exam have also abruptly announced a delay due to the power outages.

According to residents in Quoc Oai District in Hanoi, the power supply was disconnected by the electricity company from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on June 1. Furthermore, the company has announced that there will be rotational power cuts in the upcoming days, at least once every 5-6 days.

Many workers at Quang Chau Industrial Park in Viet Yen District, Bac Giang Province, revealed that due to an unexpected power outage on June 2, factories had to temporarily let thousands of workers stop working.

On the afternoon of June 2, information from the People's Committee of Truong Son Town, An Lao District in Hai Phong City, revealed that around 3 a.m. on the same day, a tragic incident occurred in Van Trang No.1 Village. As a result of turning on the air conditioner to sleep in a car, one person lost their life, and two others are currently in critical condition. The incident was attributed to a widespread power outage and intense heat, prompting P.V.T. and his two children to seek relief in the car by turning on the air conditioner to sleep. When the power was restored, the mother went outside to call them back home, only to discover that her eldest daughter, born in 2003, had passed away, while her husband, born in 1974, and her youngest daughter, born in 2008, were found unconscious and in a life-threatening coma in another car.

On the afternoon of June 2, P.V.T. and his daughter were transferred from Kien An Hospital to the 108 Military Central Hospital for medical treatment.

Earlier, on the evening of June 1, Truong Son Town experienced a power outage from 6 p.m. until 3 a.m. the following day, when the electricity was finally restored.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHF), the hot weather remains highly intense. Mr. Tran Hong Thai, General Director of the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration, has confirmed that the heatwave will persist until June 5. However, rain is forecasted in the Northern region from June 6 to 9. Therefore, the demand for electricity consumption and load is expected to remain high in the next 2-3 days. In addition to the risks of heat-related incidents, residential fires, and wildfires, there is also a warning of potential power shortages and rotational power cuts.

The latest update at 4 p.m. on June 2 from the NCHF, the Northern region and areas stretching from Thanh Hoa to Phu Yen are currently experiencing widespread and intense heatwaves. Some areas are facing particularly severe conditions, with temperatures exceeding 39 degrees Celsius. For instance, Muong La District in Son La Province recorded a temperature of 39.9 degrees Celsius, Lac Son District in Hoa Binh Province reached 39.4 degrees Celsius, and Tay Hieu Commune in Nghe An Province recorded a scorching temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius. Additionally, the humidity levels in these regions are relatively low, ranging from 45 percent to 65 percent.

On June 3, it is forecasted that the region from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien Hue will continue to experience scorching weather, with some areas being particularly intense, with temperatures exceeding 39 degrees Celsius and humidity ranging from 40 percent to 60 percent. In the Northern region and the areas from Da Nang to Phu Yen, there will be sunny weather, with some areas experiencing hot conditions and temperatures exceeding 37 degrees Celsius, with humidity levels ranging from 50 percent to 65 percent.

On June 4, the region from Thanh Hoa to Phu Yen will endure heat waves, with some areas facing intense heat and temperatures exceeding 37 degrees Celsius. The humidity levels will range from 45 percent to 65 percent. Starting from June 5, the intensity of the heat waves in the Northern region and Central Vietnam will gradually decrease.