The gala ceremony of the 2024 Vietnam Golden Ball Award will kick off tonight, February 26, at Ben Thanh Theater in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, marking the 30th anniversary of the prestigious award, an event initiated and organized by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper.

By Dang Linh- Translated by Huyen Huong