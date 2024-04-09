Well-technical preparation for implementation of high-quality rice project

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on April 8 held a meeting to listen to a report proposing a well-technical preparation for the implementation of one million hectare high-quality rice project.

At the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Agricultural Projects Management Board under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the "Technical infrastructure to support the implementation of the sustainable development project of one million hectares specializing in high-quality, low-emission rice associated with green growth in the Mekong Delta until 2030” project will be implemented in 12 provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta region, excluding Ben Tre, aiming to promote the production of low-carbon, high-quality rice in the region.

The project has three components, including essential public infrastructure to support the low-carbon rice value chain, including infrastructure for production, processing, and marketing to reach a goal of covering an area of approximately 500,000 hectares; technology development and transfer; and project management.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development proposed the Government allow the construction of a loan-funded project from WB to support the implementation of the project under a special mechanism with an investment demand of more than US$472 million. The total rice area in the project is 949,000 hectares, with investments ranging from US$325 to US$794 per hectare.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Tran Thanh Nam said that the project is very necessary to support the project of one million hectares specializing in high-quality and invest in four main contents, including internal irrigation systems in both wet and dry seasons, transportation infrastructure connecting rice production areas; logistics system for the rice value chain, comprehensive mechanization in rice production. Enterprises participating in the project must adhere to the project's production procedures in accordance with legal basis and not apply their production processes.

By Vinh Tuong – Translated by Kim Khanh