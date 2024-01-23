Welcome ceremony held for German President in Hanoi

President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse hosted a grand welcome ceremony with cannon salute for German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his spouse in Hanoi on January 23.

President Vo Van Thuong (L) and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the ceremony held to welcome the latter in Hanoi on January 23. (Photo: SGGP)

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his spouse are making a state visit to Vietnam from January 23-24 at the invitation of President Vo Van Thuong.

Following the play of the countries’ national anthems, the two state leaders reviewed the honor guard of the Vietnamese People's Army. Subsequently, they introduced participating members of the sides’ high-level delegations.

After the reception, the presidents, heading their respective high-level delegations, commended their talks, evaluating the results of cooperation between the two countries in recent times and proposing directions for ties in the future.

