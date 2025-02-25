Wastefulness remains common, causing serious consequences: PM

Wastefulness remains common in Vietnam, causing serious consequences, Prime Minister Pham Minh said while chairing the first meeting of the Steering Committee for Wastefulness Prevention and Control held in Hanoi on February 25.

Prime Minister Pham Minh chairs the first meeting of the Steering Committee for Wastefulness Prevention and Control held in Hanoi on February 25. (Photo: VNA)

Wastefulness remains common in Vietnam, causing serious consequences, Prime Minister Pham Minh said while chairing the first meeting of the Steering Committee for Wastefulness Prevention and Control held in Hanoi on February 25.

PM Chinh, who is also the chairman of the committee, said despite significant results in wastefulness prevention and control, there is much work to do due to widespread wastefulness occurs in various forms, which has serious repercussions for development, especially in areas such as financial management, credit, public assets, public investment, land, mineral resources, state capital management in enterprises, and labor and working time management.

According to the PM, the wastefulness is among the causes of the decline in human resources, financial resources, reduced production efficiency, increased cost burdens, resources depletion, and widening wealth gaps.

Additionally, wastefulness erodes public trust in the Party and the State, creates invisible barriers to socio-economic development and causes missed opportunities for national growth.

The PM underscored the wastefullness prevention and control work, given special attention from the Party and State, is among important factors to increase resources strength, ensure social welfare, and promote development, especially in the new revolutionary period.

Therefore, the Government has established the Steering Committee for Wastefulness Prevention and Control to address bottlenecks that cause resources losses and waste in the economy, creating momentum for this work.

The PM requested the steering committee to review the tasks that have been carried out, results, difficulties, limitations, their causes, and draw lessons to serve as a basis for upcoming tasks and solutions, especially in resolving issues for long delayed projects.

He urged committee members to propose activities for 2025 for the ministries and sectors they oversee, identify main tasks and solutions, and discuss methods to continue enhancing the roles of the committee.

VNA