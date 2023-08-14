Waste recycling an inevitable trend for sustainable development: Experts

In the context of increasingly depleting natural resources, experts held that the promotion of waste recycling is an inevitable development direction.

In the context of increasingly depleting natural resources, experts held that the promotion of waste recycling is an inevitable development direction, contributing to easing negative impacts on the environment and increasing input materials for production activities.



Dang Trieu Hoa, General Director of Century Synthetic Fiber Corporation, said that since 2016, the firm has researched recycling yarn. In 2022, the proportion of this kind of material in the company's reached 52 percent, which is expected to hit 64 percent in 2023.

Through the production of recycled fibers, the firm has reused 4.1 billion plastic bottles, contributing to protecting the ocean from plastic waste, which is currently one of the emergency environmental problems globally.

Alongside, the company has also recycled waste fibers into plastic particles.

Last year, it recycled 90 percent of the total waste it generated. Similarly, Dow Chemical Vietnam LLC also reported that it has completed a project to pave 1.4km of road in DEEP C Industrial Park in Hai Phong City with recycled asphalt made of more than 6.5 tonnes of soft plastic packages.

Meanwhile, Duy Tan Plastic Recycling Corporation (DTR) has also invested in building a plastic waste recycling plant with a capacity of 100,000 tonnes per year in Long An province. After producing recycled plastic particles, it will provide the product to its partners to convert into new bottles. The firm has collected, sorted and treated all kinds of waste generated in the plastic recycling process.

However, many businesses held that the recycling of waste is facing many difficulties, including technology and finance. Dr. Do Thanh Bai, President of the Vietnam Responsible Care Council (VRCC) of Chemical Enterprises, held that along with efforts from businesses, authorised agencies should provide them with financial support, and assist them in seeking a market for recycled products.

Dr. Mai Thanh Dung, Vice Director of the Institute of Strategy and Policy on Natural Resources and Environment under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, said that currently, there are many policies on the circular economy, but their implementation has not been effective, while many related to tax policy are not feasible.

Dung said that in the time to come, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment will review all the State policies in the field and give specific proposals on support to enterprises in recycling waste and developing in the direction of a circular economy.