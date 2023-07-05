Vu Quang National Park receives rare species of monkeys

The Vu Quang National Park in Ha Tinh Province has just received 14 monkeys of precious and rare species from the Animals Asia Foundation and the functional agency of Hai Duong Province.

It is expected that the Vu Quang National Park will receive 11 more monkeys from now until July 9.

Among the 25 monkeys, there are 14 pig-tailed macaques, five stump-tailed macaques, two Assam macaques and four rhesus macaques being on the list of endangered, precious and rare forest animals of group 2B in need of being protected and preserved.

Accordingly, the monkeys will be released back to nature in the Vu Quang National Park after they are isolated and monitored.

On the same day, the Vu Quang National Park also received an iguana with its scientific name of Varanus salvator. The wild animal has a length of two meters and a weight of over 15 kilograms.

The national park also received one rhesus macaque under group 2B which was handed over by functional units of Ha Tinh Province to release the animal back to nature.