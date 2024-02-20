National

VSS proposes to increase pension from July 1

SGGP

In its report to the Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs, the Vietnam Social Security (VSS) proposed increasing pension for receivers by 8 percent from July 1.

pension-6029.png
Pensioners receive pension

According to the VSS, it’s appropriate that pensions should be adjusted for the increase in the cost of living as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) at 3.25 percent and the economic growth rate of 5.05 percent in 2023. The VSS proposed that the pension should be increased by 8 percent to protect pension against the impact of inflation and to ensure it does not lose value over time.

The proposal for an increase in pension aims to reduce the disparity between those receiving pension before the salary reform and those receiving pension from July 1 onwards.

With the proposed increase of 8 percent, it is anticipated that in the last 6 months of 2024, the budget allocation to meet the rise in pension and social insurance subsidies from the state budget will be approximately VND1,900 billion (US$77,631,036).

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

the Consumer Price Index (CPI) pension and social insurance subsidies economic growth rate impact of inflation

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn