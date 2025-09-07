VPA’s General Staff honored with “Hero of the People’s Armed Forces” title

Party General Secretary To Lam, on September 6, presented the “Hero of the People’s Armed Forces” title to the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA).

Party General Secretary To Lam presents the “Hero of the People’s Armed Forces” title to the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (Photo: VNA)

It aims to honor the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA)'s outstanding achievements in training, combat readiness, army building, and national defense, contributing to the cause of building socialism and safeguarding the Fatherland.

Attending a ceremony to celebrate the 80th traditional day of the VPA’s General Staff (September 7, 1945-2025), General Secretary To Lam, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, acknowledged that over the past 80 years, under the leadership of the Party and late President Ho Chi Minh, and directly and regularly under the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence, with the love, support, and assistance of Party committees, authorities, and people nationwide, the generations of leaders, commanders, officers, soldiers, and workers of the General Staff have fully demonstrated the courage, intellect, and military art of Vietnam, achieved numerous victories and outstanding accomplishments in the struggles for national liberation as well as in the nation building and safeguarding cause.

It is worthy of being the highest command and staff body of the Vietnam People’s Army and the Militia and Self-Defense Force, and worthy of its tradition of “Loyalty–Ingenuity, Dedication–Creativity, Solidarity–Coordination, Determined to Fight–Determined to Win,” he affirmed.

To effectively fulfil its strategic advisory, command, and leadership functions for the VPA and the Militia and Self-Defence Force in carrying out military and defense tasks in the new context, the Party leader called for continued thorough study and application of Ho Chi Minh’s military thought and the Party’s military and defense guidelines, especially the strategy for safeguarding the Fatherland in the new situation.

The General Staff must inherit and promote the quintessence of the nation’s military art; selectively adopt and creatively apply advanced global military science and technology to raise Vietnam’s military science and art to new heights, while further advising and directing the completion of the legal system and effectively implementing strategies, guidelines, policies, and laws on military and defense.

The Party General Secretary requested a focus on building and enhancing comprehensive capacity, proactivity, and acumen in research and early forecasting of the situation, particularly the moves and strategic adjustments of major powers and developments in the East Sea. He stressed the importance of timely advising and making recommendations on strategic orientations and policies; effectively managing international relations; proactively preventing the risk of war and conflict; further enhancing the effectiveness of integrating the economy with defense and vice versa; strengthening the building of the all-people’s national defense system and posture in association with the people’s security system and posture; and a firm people-based posture.

Party General Secretary To Lam and Vietnamese officers pose for a photo with foreign guests (Photo: VNA)

The Party chief urged the General Staff to strengthen its command and direction over the entire army, regularly uphold vigilance, strictly maintain combat readiness routines and regimes, and patrol and closely manage the airspace, seas, borders, mainland, and cyberspace.

He also emphasized the need to adjust strategic deployments, plans, and operational options in line with reality to meet the requirements of tasks in the new situation.

With the achievements, victories, and heroic traditions built over the past eight decades, the Party General Secretary expressed his belief that under the leadership, management, and direction of the Party and State, directly by the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence, the entire contingent of officers, staff, soldiers, and workers of the VPA’s General Staff will continue to mature, further promote their glorious traditions, strive to excellently fulfil all assigned tasks, and always be worthy of the trust and affection of the Party, State, and people.

