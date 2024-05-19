Voting program to select outstanding literary and performing arts works launched

A vote for 50 Vietnamese outstanding literary and performing arts works was launched by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism on May 18.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Ta Quang Dong speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The event aims to mark the 134th anniversary of the birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890-2024) towards the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

At the launching ceremony, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Ta Quang Dong emphasized that the vote also aims to honor, promote, and enhance awareness of the position, role, and significant contributions of Vietnamese literature and performing arts in building an advanced Vietnamese culture deeply imbued with national cultural identity. It encourages artists at home and abroad to promote their talents and creativity, acknowledges their contribution to building Vietnam’s rich and diverse literature and art, and develop the strength of the artistic community in building and protecting the country.

The entries must be significant works with high artistic value created after the Reunification Day from May 1975 to Aril 30, 2024. Contestants include Vietnamese people and foreigners who are living in the country.

In addition, literary, theatrical, musical, and dance works have been published to serve the people. The entries do not include collections of works, collective works, works of joint authorship, and unpublished novel series.

The submissions can be sent to the organization board from June to December 31, 2024. The award ceremony will take place on Aril 30, 2025.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh