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Party Central Committee discusses marine economy, climate resilience

The third meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee entered its third working day on July 22.

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An overview of the third meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee (Photo: SGGP)

In the morning session, chaired by Politburo member and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, Party Central Committee members and delegates discussed two major issues.

The first is a project to review Resolution No. 36-NQ/TW, issued on October 22, 2018, by the 12th Party Central Committee on the strategy for the sustainable development of Vietnam's marine economy to 2030, with a vision to 2045.

The second is a plan to summarize the implementation of Resolution No. 24-NQ/TW, issued on June 3, 2013, by the 11th Party Central Committee on proactively responding to climate change, strengthening resource management, and protecting the environment.

In the afternoon, participants met in group discussions to consider proposals on building a disciplined, safe, civilized, harmonious and development-oriented society, and developing a national security strategy. They also discussed the establishment of Quang Ninh and Bac Ninh as centrally-governed cities.

The Party Central Committee is scheduled to continue its agenda on July 23.

Vietnamplus

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