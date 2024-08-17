VND120,000 billion package helps buyers have chance to own social housing

Of the VND120,000 billion package, VND 1,234 billion has been disbursed, offering buyers more opportunities to own social housing with preferential interest rates.

According to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), regarding the credit package of VND120,000 billion for social housing loans until the end of the quarter of 2024, the following four state-owned commercial banks including BIDV, Vietinbank, Agribank, and Vietcombank have disbursed a total of VND1,234 billion. Of VND 1,234 billion, VND1,202 billion was given to developers and VND32 billion for homebuyers.

Additionally, two private joint-stock commercial banks, TPBank and VPBank, have recently submitted documents to participate in this program with a loan package of VND5,000 billion per bank, increasing the total credit package to VND130,000 billion.

The SBV is currently seeking feedback from relevant ministries and agencies on the draft Resolution 33/NQ-CP, which aims to adjust the content of the preferential credit program for social housing loans by reducing interest rates for homebuyers from 3 percent to 5 percent. Currently, the interest rate for home purchase loans under this credit package is 7.5 percent per year.

