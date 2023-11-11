HCMC’s anti-flooding project to be put into operation

The first phase of HCMC’s anti-flooding project needs to assess the impacts of climate change to have a basis for operation, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong said.

The People's Committee of the city has suggested the People’s Committees of Dong Nai and Long An provinces examine and launch opinions on the process of project operation.

In addition, the two provinces will give advice on the effects of changes in water levels on the Soai Rap and Cho Dem-Ben Luc rivers along the boundary between HCMC and Dong Nai, Long An provinces when the project is put into operation.

HCMC previously submitted a document to the Prime Minister on using a part of the investment capital of VND5,700 billion or another plan to early pay investors to complete the project.

The HCMC’s anti-flooding project was kicked off in 2016 with a total investment capital of VND10,000 billion (US$411 million) with the goal of managing high tide flooding and responding to climate change effects over an area by the Saigon River spanning 570 square kilometers and home to 6.5 million people.