VN receives positive results in reduction of greenhouse gas emission

Determinedly implementing Resolution No.24-NQ/TW, Vietnam has achieved impressive results in the process of decreasing the greenhouse gas release into the environment.



Accordingly, the intensity of greenhouse gas emissions per unit of GDP of Vietnam in the years of 2013, 2014, 2016, 2018, and 2020 witnessed a drop of 17.27 percent, 16.37 percent, 16.72 percent, 19.7 percent, and 14.3 percent respectively, compared to 2010.

In comparison with the set target of 10-percent greenhouse gas emission reduction, this is a truly promising result. It shows the great determination of the whole country in developing its national economy in parallel with decreasing harmful gas release into the environment.

The above achievements have been wholeheartedly appreciated in the meeting to summarize the results of 10 years implementing Resolution No.24-NQ/TW about responses to climate change. Director Tang The Cuong of the Department of Climate Change under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE) stressed that these encouraging data are one of the highlights in the adoption of Resolution 24.