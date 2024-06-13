VN-Index surpasses 1,300 points

A large influx of capital into the market helped the VN-Index maintain the 1,300-point mark at the close.

At the end of the trading session on June 13, the stock market continued to flourish, solidifying the previous day’s gains. The VN-Index rose by 1.32 points, or 0.1 percent, to reach 1,301.51 points. The surge of capital into the stock market saw a trading volume exceeding 891.3 million shares, equivalent to more than VND23.07 trillion. Advancing stocks dominated, with 246 gainers, 187 decliners, and 77 unchanged.

Bank stocks continued their strong upward trend, with 22 stocks rising and only four falling. The seafood sector predominantly displayed gains, while red was prevalent among oil and gas, rubber, and steel stocks. Overall, the range of increases and decreases among stocks was not significant.

Meanwhile, on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index rose by 0.05 points to close at 248.36 points. Trading volume exceeded 81.4 million shares, equivalent to over VND1.72 trillion.

On the UPCOM exchange, the UPCOM-Index dropped by 0.12 points to 99.02 points. Trading volume reached more than 61.7 million units, equivalent to over VND987.8 billion.

Foreign investors continued to sell off heavily. At the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HOSE), foreign investors bought shares worth roughly VND1.65 trillion but sold over VND3 trillion.

By Hai Ngoc – Translated by Thuy Doan