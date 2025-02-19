Stocks surge, VN-Index nears 1,290

The stock market witnessed a surge as capital returned to stocks; as a result, VN-Index approached 1,290 on February 19.

The strong cash flow into the stock market has driven the VN-Index upward. Both domestic and foreign investors are showing a willingness to invest in stocks. Notably, foreign investors have returned to net buying, accumulating over VND350 billion on the HOSE after 12 consecutive sessions of net selling.

The domestic stock market surged strongly today, with the VN-Index breaking through 1,280 points and approaching 1,290 points. This broad-based rally was driven by consensus gains across all industry sectors.

Real estate stocks saw significant gains, with TCH and SIP reaching their daily price limits. Other strong performers included CEO (up 6.57 percent), KHG (up 6.55 percent), NTL (up 4.31 percent), IDC (up 3.72 percent), DXG (up 3.73 percent), SZC (up 3.49 percent), and KBC (up 3.25 percent). The financial sector (banking, securities, and insurance) also showed positive results, with EIB leading the way with a 5.14 percent increase, followed by OCB (up 1.72 percent), VDS (up 2.14 percent), VIX (up 2.28 percent), HCM (up 1.18 percent), VCI (up 1.11 percent), and MBS (up 1.8 percent).

Beyond the major sectors, a range of telecommunications, utilities, and consumer stocks also saw substantial gains. REE and YEG both hit their daily price ceilings, while other notable increases included MWG (2.39 percent), MSN (1.96 percent), BAF (2.18 percent), DBC (2.21 percent), and HHS (6.49 percent).

Closing the trading session, VN-Index increased by 10.42 points (0.82 percent) to 1,288.56 points with 349 stocks increasing, 119 stocks decreasing and 68 stocks remaining unchanged.

Closing the session on the Hanoi Stock Exchange, HNX-Index also increased by 1.95 points (0.83 percent) to 237.79 points with 116 stocks increasing, 70 stocks decreasing and 56 stocks remaining unchanged.

Trading volume surged on Vietnam's two main stock exchanges. The total transaction value on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HOSE) and the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) reached approximately VND19,100 billion, an increase of VND4,300 billion compared to the previous session. Specifically, liquidity on HOSE alone neared VND14,500 billion. Additionally, foreign investors shifted to become net buyers, purchasing nearly VND354 billion on HOSE, breaking a previous 12-session streak of net selling.

The top three stocks with the highest net buying were OCB at nearly VND60 billion, TCH at over VND54 billion and FPT at more than VND47 billion.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Anh Quan