VN-Index hits new record at 1,347.69 points, driven by property, banking stocks

Vietnam’s stock market surged for a fifth consecutive session on June 17, with the VN-Index officially reaching a new all-time high of 1,347.69 points—surpassing the previous peak of 1,347.25 set on June 3.

The rally was driven by a strong surge in real estate stocks, with standout performers including PDR (+4.36 percent), NVL (+3.69 percent), VHM (+3.26 percent), VIC (+2.69 percent), HDC (+1.81 percent), KHG (+2.17 percent), NLG (+1.58 percent), and IDC (+1.47 percent).

Banking stocks also trended upward, with LPB rising 2.21 percent, VCB going up 1.06 percent, TPB gaining 1.5 percent, and OCB climbing 2.18 percent. Others such as TCB, SHB, EIB, VCI, HDB, and NAB saw gains close to 1 percent.

Steel, fertilizer, and chemical stocks posted strong performance as well. HSG advanced 1.2 percent, NKG rose 1.52 percent, and HPG edged up nearly 1 percent. DPM jumped 5.5 percent, followed by DCM with an increase of 3.12 percent and BFC with an increase of 1.56 percent.

In contrast, the securities sector saw a mixed performance. VIX fell 1.13 percent, BSI declined 1.27 percent, and SHS, VND, MBS, FTS, and VFS slipped by nearly 1 percent. On the upside, ORS emerged 1.6 percent, while VCI and CTS surged by nearly 1 percent.

At the close, the VN-Index was up 9.58 points, or 0.72 percent, to 1,347.69, with 177 stocks gaining, 133 declining, and 53 remaining unchanged. On the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index edged up 0.12 points, or 0.05 percent, to 228.24, with 87 gainers, 60 losers, and 64 flat stocks.

Market liquidity dipped, with total trading value on the HOSE at approximately VND20.7 trillion—down VND300 billion from the previous session.

Foreign investors extended their buying streak on HOSE for a fourth consecutive session, net purchasing nearly VND572 billion. The top three most net-bought stocks were FPT (nearly VND219 billion), HPG (VND130 billion), and NVL (VND116 billion).

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan