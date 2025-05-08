Blue-chip stocks rally, VN-Index jumps nearly 20 points

Business

The Vietnamese stock market saw strong gains on May 8, marking the fourth consecutive rally since the launch of the new KRX trading system, with improved liquidity driving momentum.

The VN-Index surged by 19.43 points, or 1.55 percent, to close at 1,269.8, largely fueled by heavyweight stocks. The top ten contributors—VIC, GVR, FPT, BID, MSN, BCM, TCB, PLX, LPB, and GAS—accounted for nearly 13 of the 20-point advance.

A particularly encouraging sign was the broad market strength, as green dominated across sectors. Brokerage stocks—often viewed as market bellwethers—posted impressive increases. Specifically, BSI climbed 4.04 percent, HCM advanced 3.16 percent, VDS jumped 4.27 percent, VIX went up 2.06 percent, FTS moved higher by 3.2 percent, VND ticked up 2.06 percent, and CTS improved 2.31 percent.

Banking stocks also showed solid momentum, with several names appreciating over 1 percent. SHB rallied 2.38 percent, LPB firmed 2.64 percent, BID rose 1.58 percent, TPB inched up 1.08 percent, MBB edged higher by 1.29 percent, STB picked up 1.67 percent, and TCB saw a 1.48 percent uplift.

The real estate sector maintained its bullish run. VIC and HQC reached their daily limit-up levels, while BCM escalated 5.08 percent, SZC strengthened 4.67 percent, TCH ascended 3.42 percent, IDC pushed up 4 percent, and NLG enlarged 2.61 percent.

Consumer goods and materials stocks also posted solid gains, with several nearing or touching the ceiling: GVR and HHS hit their limit-up thresholds, PLX spiked 6.57 percent, and MSN grew 3.45 percent.

On the Hanoi exchange, the HNX-Index added 1.8 points, or 0.84 percent, to finish at 215.21 points, with 101 gainers, 63 decliners, and 60 stocks unchanged.

Total trading value on the HOSE reached nearly VND19.2 trillion, up by VND2 trillion compared to the previous session, indicating rising investor confidence. Foreign investors extended their net buying streak to a fourth session on the HOSE, with net purchases totaling nearly VND247 billion. The most heavily bought stocks were VIC (VND145 billion), MBB (VND120 billion), and HPG (VND102 billion).

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags

VN-Index HNX-Index KRX blue-chip stocks market liquidity

