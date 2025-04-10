Gold hits all-time high, stock market rebounds robustly

Domestic gold prices soared sharply this morning, officially hitting an all-time high, with SJC gold bars edging close to VND104 million per tael—far outpacing the price of 9999 plain gold rings.

At around 9:15 a.m., Saigon Jewelry Company raised its prices by VND1.2 million on the buying side and VND2 million on the selling side compared to the previous day, quoting VND100.9 million per tael for buying and VND103.9 million per tael for selling.

Phu Nhuan Jewelry Company followed suit with an increase of VND700,000 for buying and VND1.5 million for selling, offering prices at VND100.4 million and VND103.4 million per tael, respectively.

Bao Tin Minh Chau adjusted its rates upward by VND600,000 for buying and VND1.5 million for selling, with the company now purchasing gold at VND100.4 million per tael and selling at VND103.4 million per tael.

Phu Quy Group also lifted its quotes, raising the buying price by VND1.1 million and the selling price by VND1.5 million, bringing its rates to VND100 million and VND103.4 million per tael, respectively.

In Ho Chi Minh City, Mi Hong gold shop bought gold at VND101 million per tael and sold it at VND103 million per tael, up VND800,000 in the buying rate and VND1.1 million in the selling rate.

This morning’s surge has pushed SJC gold bars to a record peak of VND103.9 million per tael, surpassing the previous high of VND102.8 million recorded on April 3.

Prices of 9999 plain gold rings also climbed to historic levels. Bao Tin Minh Chau increased its rates by VND600,000 and VND1.5 million for buying and selling, respectively, quoting VND100.5 million per tael to buy and VND103.5 million per tael to sell.

PNJ raised its buying price by VND300,000 while keeping the selling side unchanged, quoting VND99.8 million and VND101.9 million per tael.

SJC increased its buying price by VND800,000 and selling price by VND1.5 million, quoting VND100.3 million per tael for purchases and VND103.3 million per tael for sales.

Phu Quy also adjusted upward, raising the buying price by VND800,000 and the selling price by VND1.6 million, bringing prices to VND100 million and VND103.5 million per tael, respectively.

With these increases, the highest price for 9999 plain gold rings has now reached VND103.5 million per tael, breaking the April 3 record of VND102.9 million. Currently, 9999 gold rings are VND400,000 per tael lower than the top-tier SJC gold bar prices.

On the international market, gold closed in New York on April 9 at $3,082 an ounce—up $99.3 from the previous session. As of 9:30 a.m. Vietnam time on April 10, spot gold on the Kitco exchange rose further to $3,115 an ounce, an additional gain of over $40. When converted, this equals approximately VND98 million per tael, still trailing domestic SJC and 9999 gold prices by VND5.3–5.9 million per tael.

The global gold rally—now exceeding $100 an ounce and breaking past the $3,100 mark—marks the strongest price jump in more than a year and a half. Heightened US–China trade tensions have fueled investor demand for safe-haven assets, propelling the precious metal upward. The SPDR Gold Trust also reported a net purchase of nearly 12 tons of gold in its latest trading session.

Stock market hits limit, board covered in purple on April 10 morning In line with the upward momentum of global stock markets, the domestic stock market opened this morning in a sea of purple (representing stocks hitting the maximum daily increase) following President Donald Trump’s announcement to suspend reciprocal tariffs for 90 days with most countries, excluding China. The Vietnamese stock market saw a strong rally on the morning of April 10. All sectors, including banking, securities, real estate, oil and gas, consumer goods, and others, experienced a surge in stock prices, with numerous shares reaching their price ceilings. The ten largest market-cap stocks alone—VCB, BID, VHM, CTG, FPT, HPG, VPB, and MBB—contributed nearly 33 points to the VN-Index, accounting for almost half of the total 73-point increase. By 10 a.m., the VN-Index had risen by 72.79 points, or 6.65 percent, reaching 1,167.09 points, with 499 stocks advancing. Among them, 246 stocks hit their price ceiling, while only six stocks declined and 11 remained unchanged. Simultaneously, the HNX-Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange surged by 15.43 points, or 8.01 percent, with 193 stocks gaining. Of these, 126 stocks reached the price ceiling, 15 dropped, and nine remained unchanged. As the market opened, numerous stocks hit the ceiling, with buy orders flooding in, ranging from millions to tens of millions of shares, while sell orders were virtually nonexistent. As a result, market liquidity remained low, with total trading value on the HOSE exchange approaching VND4 trillion. Following a previous session where foreign investors had "bottom-fished," foreign investors turned net sellers this morning, offloading nearly VND630 billion on the HOSE exchange. The top three stocks experiencing the most net selling were KBC (more than VND153 billion), CTG (over VND90 billion), and SSI (almost VND81 billion).

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan