VN-Index soars past 1,300 points as market liquidity exceeds $1 billion

Vietnam’s benchmark VN-Index surged past the 1,300-point threshold on May 14, powered primarily by a strong performance from banking stocks.

Adding to the market's momentum, newly listed Vinpearl (VPL) hit its ceiling price for the second consecutive session, contributing nearly 3 out of the 17 points gained by the index.

Trading activity on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) was exceptionally robust, with liquidity surpassing the US$1 billion mark. Foreign investors were particularly active, posting a massive net buying value of over VND2.2 trillion on the HOSE alone.

The banking sector—often dubbed the “king stocks”—attracted significant capital inflows, driving sharp gains across the board. VPB hit its daily price ceiling, while BID elevated 4.61 percent, VCB gained 3.35 percent, HDB added 1.83 percent, TPB climbed 1.47 percent, EIB increased 1.02 percent, TCB hiked 1.52 percent, LPB advanced 2.73 percent, and VIB moved up 1.66 percent.

Brokerage stocks also rallied on the wave of market optimism, with capital flowing into this leading group. Notable gainers included ORS with 3.63 percent, VCI with 2.31 percent, SSI with 2.14 percent, SHS with 2.4 percent, VDS with 2.01 percent, HCM with 1.74 percent, BSI with 1.5 percent, and MBS with 1.85 percent.

Real estate stocks saw a mixed performance. On the downside, VHM dropped 2.58 percent, VRE lost 2.76 percent, VPI fell 1.58 percent, SIP declined 1.27 percent, HQC was down 1.21 percent, and SZC slipped nearly 1 percent. Meanwhile, several names staged gains. Specifically, PDR rose 1.82 percent, NVL increased 1.66 percent, DIG added 1.59 percent, NLG gained 1.65 percent, IDC climbed 1.66 percent, and BCM edged up 1.13 percent.

Outside the key sectors, consumer and steel stocks also posted strong gains. Beyond VPL’s ceiling surge, auto distributor HAX also hit its price cap, while DGW grew 2.37 percent and jewelry giant PNJ escalated 4.62 percent. In steel, HSG jumped 3.33 percent, NLG enhanced 1.99 percent, and HPG strengthened 1.36 percent.

At the close, the VN-Index surged 15.49 points, or 1.26 percent, to settle at 1,309.93, with 189 gainers, 122 decliners, and 53 stocks unchanged. On the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index also rose by 0.95 points, or 0.44 percent, to 218.88, with 79 stocks gaining, 81 falling, and 62 remaining flat.

Market liquidity rocketed, with total transaction value on the HOSE reaching nearly VND27.4 trillion ($1.1 billion), up VND3.5 trillion from the previous session. Including HNX, total market turnover amounted to VND28.8 trillion.

Foreign investors recorded their second consecutive session of heavy net buying on the HOSE, with a total value nearing VND2.265 trillion. The top three most actively purchased stocks by foreign funds were FPT (over VND540 billion), VPB (over VND322 billion), and MWG (over VND284 billion).

