VN-Index nears 1,320 amid strong buying

The VN-Index experienced a significant increase due to strong domestic buying, while foreign investors ended their long selling streak with a net purchase of VND431 billion on the HOSE exchange.

The stock market today experienced a strong rally, with gains spreading across all industry groups, painting the market green. Notably, several large-cap stocks, including CTD, TCB, STB, MBB, HCM, FTS, ACB, and BAF, surpassed historical peaks.

The securities sector, often considered the market's "pilot" group, surged significantly. VIX hit the ceiling price, while FTS rose by 4.94 percent, HCM by 3.67 percent, SSI by 3.07 percent, SHS by 4.38 percent, CTS by 3.13 percent, BSI by 4.44 percent, BVS by 5.68 percent, VDS by 3.79 percent, and MBS by 4.03 percent.

The group of ‘king stocks’ also regained momentum, turning positive and contributing to the strong index surge. MBB rose by 2.34 percent, TCB by 1.47 percent, CTG by 1.09 percent, MSB by 1.33 percent, and STB by 1.8 percent, while ACB, EIB, TPB, HDB, VCB, and BID saw gains of nearly 1 percent.

The real estate sector experienced notable gains, with VHM rising by 2.11 percent, DIG by 2.3 percent, DXG by 2.83 percent, CEO by 2.1 percent, TCH by 1.17 percent, PDR by 2.3 percent, NVL by 1.47 percent, and IDC by 2.33 percent.

Furthermore, the public investment, steel, and consumer sectors also saw significant increases. GEE reached its maximum limit, CTD rose by 5.03 percent, VCG by 2.33 percent, and VGC by 2.84 percent. In the steel sector, HPG increased by 1.45 percent, HSG by 3.55 percent, and NKG by 3.87 percent. Additionally, in the consumer sector, MWG grew by 3.86 percent, MSN by 1.47 percent, and DBC by 1.81 percent.

The trading session closed with the VN-Index increasing by 13.51 points (1.04 percent) to 1,318.22 points. Of the stocks traded, 365 advanced, 121 declined, and 52 remained unchanged.

On the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index also closed higher, rising 2.6 points (1.1 percent) to 238.01 points. Some 122 stocks gained, 57 fell, and 55 finished unchanged.

Overall market liquidity increased, with total transaction value on the HOSE floor reaching nearly VND22,500 billion (US$881.47 million) - an increase of VND200 billion compared to the previous day.

After 10 consecutive sessions of net selling, foreign investors made a strong comeback, net buying over VND431 billion on the HOSE floor. Leading the surge, HPG saw the highest net buying volume at over VND204 billion, followed by MWG with more than VND168 billion and EIB with nearly VND127 billion.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Anh Quan