VN-Index slides, liquidity shrinks

Vietnam’s stock market, while reducing its decline towards the end of the session, still closed in the red on the first trading session of the week, December 30.

The VN-Index fell by more than 3 points, recovering from a decline of nearly 7 points during the session, but the market remained under negative pressure. The number of stocks that declined was double that of those that increased.

All sectors experienced losses. In the banking sector, aside from HDB which hit the ceiling price, LPB rose by 1.77 percent, STB gained 1.2 percent, and CTG increased by nearly 1 percent, while the rest of the banks declined. Specifically, BID dropped 2.3 percent, VIB fell 1.5 percent, MBB decreased by 1 percent, and SSB dropped 1.18 percent. TCB, SHB, ACB, TPB, EIB, and VCB all fell by nearly 1 percent.

The securities sector also struggled in the red, with VIX dropping 1.48 percent, and VCI, SSI, MBS, VND, ORS, CTS, and VFS all falling by nearly 1 percent.

The real estate sector showed some mixed results but generally leaned towards losses: SCR dropped by 3.22 percent, SZC fell by 2.11 percent, KBC declined by 1.45 percent, NTL went down 1.32 percent, TCH decreased by 1.29 percent, and BCG retreated by 1.09 percent. Meanwhile, VHM, DIG, NLG, CEO, and IDC all lost by nearly 1 percent. On the other hand, some real estate stocks managed to stay in the green: PDR rose 1.94 percent, TDC increased 1.77 percent, and KDH, NVL, HDC, and DXG gained nearly 1 percent.

YEG shares of Yeah1 Group Corporation, after being kept at the floor price for the second consecutive session, continued to open at the floor price but were eventually "rescued," closing with a slight decline of 0.5 percent, at VND20,000 per share.

At the close of the session, the VN-Index reduced by 3.12 points, or 0.24 percent, to 1,272.02 points, with 299 stocks declining, 122 increasing, and 72 remaining unchanged. At the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index also fell by 0.99 points, or 0.43 percent, closing at 228.14 points with 103 losers, 55 winners, and 56 unchanged stocks. Trading volume fell sharply, with the total transaction value on the HOSE reaching nearly VND11.6 trillion, a drop of VND5.3 trillion compared to the previous week.

On a positive note, foreign investors continued to buy net for the second consecutive session on the HOSE, with a total net purchase value of more than VND352 billion. The top three stocks with the highest net purchases were STB, with nearly VND155 billion, CTG with nearly VND87 billion, and PDR with nearly VND75 billion.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan