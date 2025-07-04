VN-Index sets new record high despite weaker liquidity

The VN-Index officially reached a new all-time high of 1,386.97 points, even as market liquidity declined sharply at the close of the trading week on July 4.

The stock market extended its upward momentum following a brief pause in the previous session. Although the VN-Index failed to maintain its intraday peak, it still ended the day at a record level. A notable highlight was the widespread green across the board, signaling broad-based gains.

Investor capital flowed back into real estate stocks, driving a robust rally in the sector: LDG hit its ceiling price; TCH climbed 5.56 percent; DIG rose 3.4 percent; KHG added 3.94 percent; CEO elevated 2.86 percent; PDR was up 2.8 percent; NVL gained 2.01 percent; NTL escalated 2.49 percent; and VPI advanced 2.71 percent.

Financial stocks—including banking and securities—also recovered with a strong positive bias. Many posted gains of over 1 percent: ACB emerged 2.1 percent; NAB hiked 1.18 percent; SSB increased 1.09 percent; VIX surged 2.83 percent; and HCM moved up 1.29 percent.

Meanwhile, consumer goods and information technology stocks also saw significant upticks: ANV jumped 5.75 percent; MWG strengthened 1.38 percent; HHS enhanced 3.62 percent; PET augmented 2.48 percent; HAG edged up 1.14 percent; and FPT surged 3.81 percent.

By the end of the session, the VN-Index grew 5.01 points, or 0.36 percent, to close at 1,386.97 points, with 204 stocks advancing, 101 declining, and 66 remaining unchanged. On the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index also rose by 1.58 points, or 0.68 percent, to 232.51 points, with 100 gainers, 63 losers, and 61 unchanged stocks.

Despite the bullish performance, liquidity dropped markedly. Total trading value on the HOSE exchange fell to nearly VND20.9 trillion—down by VND12 trillion compared to the previous session.

Foreign investors continued their strong net buying streak on HOSE for the third consecutive session, with a net value of nearly VND1.78 trillion. The top three most heavily bought stocks were FPT (approximately VND459 billion), ACB (over VND273 billion), and MWG (nearly VND132 billion).

