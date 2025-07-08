Capital floods into stock market as VN-Index peaks above 1,415 points

Vietnam’s stock market continued its bullish momentum on July 8, with the VN-Index breaking new ground for the third consecutive session, closing at 1,415.46 points—up 13.4 points, or 0.96 percent.

Liquidity surged to new heights, with total trading value on the HOSE alone nearing VND28.3 trillion (equivalent to over US$1.2 billion), while more than 1.2 billion shares changed hands. Despite noticeable profit-taking pressure during the session, strong buying demand sustained upward momentum, keeping the market awash in green.

Banking stocks played a pivotal role in driving the index higher. Notable gainers included VPB (+1.55 percent), SHB (+1.8 percent), BVB (+3.82 percent), MSB (+1.6 percent), and ABB (+1.16 percent). Blue-chip lenders like VCB, EIB, STB, BID, LPB, and VIB also saw gains of nearly 1 percent, reinforcing investor confidence in the sector.

Securities stocks also performed robustly, with SSI up 2.85 percent, VND adding 2.01 percent, VIX and CTS both rising just over 2 percent, and other key players like VCI, ORS, and BVS recording gains above 1 percent.

Meanwhile, real estate stocks continued to attract strong inflows, shifting the sector firmly into positive territory. Several penny stocks hit their daily upper limits, including LDG, HQC, HPX, DRH, and HAR. Larger-cap names also posted significant gains, such as NVL (+2.61 percent), VHM (+2.99 percent), KBC (+2.04 percent), TCH (+2.91 percent), and BCM (+2.27 percent).

Other sectors, including materials, industrials, and consumer goods, also saw broad-based advances. Among top movers: HPG surged 4.66 percent, NKG climbed 1.82 percent, VJC jumped 5.56 percent, HAH rose 2.5 percent, CTD surged 2.02 percent, while consumer giants VNM and MSN gained 1.9 percent and 1.07 percent, respectively.

At the close, 217 stocks advanced, 92 declined, and 58 remained unchanged on the HOSE. The HNX-Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange also posted a solid gain, adding 1.78 points, or 0.75 percent, to close at 237.68 points, with 97 gainers and 67 decliners. Overall market liquidity remained at elevated levels, with total trading value across both HOSE and HNX exceeding VND31 trillion (over US$1.3 billion).

Foreign investors continued their aggressive buying spree on HOSE, marking their fifth straight net buying session with a total net value of nearly VND1.514 trillion. The top three net-bought stocks were HPG with nearly VND670 billion, FPT with approximately VND346 billion, and SSI with around VND274 billion.

