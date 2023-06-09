VN-Index revives nearly 7 points despite weakening market liquidity

Due to concerns from investors following the previous session's sell-off, market liquidity decreased to below VND20 trillion.

During the trading session on June 9, the last session of the week, the Vietnamese stock market reversed its direction and experienced a rebound. The market achieved a better balance as positive buying pressure emerged. This upward trend was observed across various sectors, particularly in the manufacturing sector. Of these, DGC, DHG, and BMP hit the ceiling prices. VNM edged up by 0.46 percent, HPG inched up by 0.44 percent, MSN grew by 2.82 percent, GVR mounted by 0.28 percent, SBT jumped by 4.27 percent, IMP soared by 5.35 percent, and RAL rallied by 5.76 percent.

The financial, banking, and real estate stock groups also saw significant gains. In the banking sector, TCB increased by 2.05 percent, MBB went up by 1.25 percent, STB added up by 1.81 percent, VIB rose by 2.41 percent, TPB strengthened by 1.36 percent, MSB enhanced by 3.15 percent, and LPB advanced by 3.41 percent. VCB continued its upward trend and reached a new peak of VND100,500 per share.

The securities stock group also recovered strongly, with SSI up 3.91 percent, VND up 4.7 percent, HCM up 1.92 percent, VCI up 2.35 percent, VIX up 4.67 percent, and CTS up 2.73 percent. Among real estate stocks, QCG continued its limit-up session, while NVL climbed by 2.82 percent, HDG enlarged by 4.17 percent, PDR expanded by 3.68 percent, and NLG gained by 1.85 percent.

At the close of the trading session, the VN-Index recorded a gain of 6.21 points, or 0.56 percent, to reach 1,107.53 points, with 189 stocks showing an increase, 192 stocks experiencing a decline, and 82 stocks remaining unchanged.

Meanwhile, on the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index slightly increased by 0.82 points, or 0.36 percent, closing at 227.6 points. Among the listed stocks, 84 stocks climbed, 88 retreated, and 161 stood still.

Market liquidity dropped significantly compared to the previous session. The total trading value across the entire market was approximately VND19.1 trillion, while it was VND27 trillion in the previous session.

During this trading session, foreign investors returned as net buyers, with a net purchase value of nearly VND45 billion on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange. The stocks that saw the highest net purchases were VND with VND127.05 billion, SSI with VND72.33 billion, STB with VND44.92 billion, and HDG with VND37.55 billion.