Vinh Long greenlights Dinh Khao Bridge over Co Chien River

The project seeks to enhance the operational capacity of National Highway 57, ease chronic congestion at the Dinh Khao ferry terminal, and ensure seamless connectivity with the national highway and expressway network across the region.

Dinh Khao ferry terminal often experiences traffic jams when vehicle volumes surge on weekends.

The Vinh Long People’s Committee approved the investment project to build Dinh Khao Bridge over the Co Chien River, replacing the current ferry service, on September 30. This is a key infrastructure project with a total investment of over VND2.85 trillion (around $115 million), to be implemented under a public–private partnership (PPP) in the form of a build–operate–transfer (BOT) contract.

The project covers a total length of about 4.3 kilometers, including Dinh Khao Bridge itself, which will span more than 1.5 kilometers across the Co Chien River. The bridge will be 17.5 meters wide with a four-lane configuration. The route will run through Nhon Phu and Phu Phung communes of Vinh Long Province (formerly Mang Thit District in Vinh Long Province and Cho Lach District of Ben Tre Province).

Once completed, the project will improve traffic flow along National Highway 57, eliminate bottlenecks at the Dinh Khao ferry crossing, and strengthen regional transport links. It is expected to significantly cut travel time between Vinh Long and other Mekong Delta provinces while creating fresh momentum for local socio-economic development.

Dinh Khao Ferry crossing the Co Chien River

The project’s total investment, excluding loan interest, amounts to more than VND2.76 trillion. With construction-phase borrowing costs included, the figure rises to over VND2.85 trillion. Of this, construction costs account for nearly VND1.65 trillion, while compensation, support, and resettlement expenses are estimated at nearly VND613 billion.

The financing structure comprises approximately VND1.41 trillion in State capital (49.4 percent of the total), including approximately VND796 billion from the central budget and VND613 billion from the Vinh Long provincial budget. The remaining VND1.44 trillion (50.6 percent) will be mobilized by the private investor.

The BOT contract is expected to span more than 20 years, with a three-year construction period and a toll collection phase of nearly 18 years for the investor to recoup costs.

In October 2024, the Government had already issued an approval in principle for the project under the PPP framework, assigning the Vinh Long People’s Committee as the competent State authority. Construction is scheduled to take place between 2024 and 2028.

By Tin Huy – Translated by Thuy Doan