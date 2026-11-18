Forty-two outstanding scientific projects were honored at the 2025 VIFOTEC Awards in Hanoi, alongside 10 young researchers receiving the 2026 Golden Globe Awards and 20 female students recognized in tech fields.

President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai and National Assembly Vice Chairman Nguyen Hong Dien present first prizes to the winners of the 2025 VIFOTEC Awards. (Photo: SGGP)

The Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations (VUSTA), in coordination with the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor, and the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee, on the evening of November 17, held the closing and awards ceremony for the 2025 Vietnam Science and Technology Innovation Awards (VIFOTEC Awards).

Attending the event was Bui Thi Minh Hoai, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee and Honorary Chairwoman of the VIFOTEC Fund.

This year, the VIFOTEC Awards selected and honored 42 outstanding scientific projects of high practical value, comprising six first prizes valued at VND80 million (US$3,118) each, 10 second prizes valued at VND60 million each, 13 third prizes valued at VND40 million each, and 13 consolation prizes valued at VND20 million each.

10 outstanding young scientist receive the 2026 Golden Globe Science and Technology Awards. (Photo: SGGP)

10 outstanding young scientist receive the 2026 Golden Globe Science and Technology Awards.

On the same day in Hanoi, the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and the Ministry of Science and Technology presented the 2026 Golden Globe Science and Technology Awards to 10 outstanding young scientists.

This year's laureates specialize in strategic science and technology fields, including digital technology, robotics and automation, biomedical and pharmaceutical sciences and applied biology, environment and sustainable development, energy and advanced materials, semiconductor chips, and aerospace.

Notable honorees include Master Vu Thi Hanh of the Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel), recognized for researching and developing artificial intelligence (AI) technology capable of human behavior recognition from video feeds, which has been deployed in smart security camera systems across several Vietnamese provinces and cities; and Dr. Nguyen Thi Van Anh of Hanoi University of Science and Technology, honored for developing a robust controller design method for robotics and automation systems operating under uncertain conditions.

Also as part of the event, the 2026 Vietnamese Female Student in Science and Technology Awards were presented to 20 outstanding female undergraduates.

The 2026 Vietnamese Female Student in Science and Technology Awards are presented to 20 outstanding female undergraduates. (Photo: SGGP)

By Tran Binh, Minh Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh