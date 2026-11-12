Vietnam ranks 37th in IMD's 2026 World Digital and AI Competitiveness Ranking

Vietnam ranked 37th among 70 economies in IMD’s 2026 digital and AI competitiveness ranking, placing third in Southeast Asia and highlighting progress in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) held a ceremony in Hanoi on the afternoon of November 11 to announce Vietnam's results in the 2026 World Digital and Artificial Intelligence Competitiveness Ranking (WDAIR 2026), conducted by the Switzerland-based International Institute for Management Development (IMD).

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung stressed that science and technology and innovation have become key drivers of economic growth, while digital transformation is reshaping governance, production, and service delivery. Artificial intelligence (AI), meanwhile, is opening up a new phase of productivity growth.

Recognizing these trends, the Politburo's Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, dated December 22, 2024, on breakthroughs in science and technology development, innovation, and national digital transformation, identifies science and technology, innovation and digital transformation as top strategic breakthroughs.

The resolution sets the target of placing Vietnam among the top three countries in Southeast Asia and the world's top 50 in digital competitiveness and the E-Government Development Index by 2030, while positioning the country among Southeast Asia's top three in AI research and development.

The Deputy Prime Minister welcomed Vietnam's performance in the IMD ranking, where the country scored 78.09 points, placing 37th among 70 economies assessed and third among the six Southeast Asian economies included: Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

He described the result as positive recognition of the country's efforts in developing science and technology, promoting innovation, and advancing digital transformation, while also reflecting progress in implementing Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW.

Delegates attend the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung emphasized that digital competitiveness and AI capabilities should not be viewed merely in terms of rankings. Rather, they provide an important point of reference for assessing each economy's ability to seize opportunities, adapt to changing circumstances, and build competitive advantages for future development.

To turn the ranking results into a lasting driver of development, the Deputy Prime Minister called on the Ministry of Science and Technology to focus on three key areas, including taking decisive and substantive action to deliver measurable improvements; prioritizing investment in strategic platforms to build future competitiveness; and translating the ranking results into concrete action plans and solutions to improve indicators where Vietnam still performs poorly.

According to a ministry representative, beyond its overall ranking, Vietnam also achieved notable positions in several subcategories, placing 13th in “AI Adoption,” 15th in “Digital and AI Governance,” and 21st in “Efficiency.”

The ranking provides a valuable international benchmark, helping government agencies, local authorities and businesses gain a clearer understanding of Vietnam's standing, strengths and areas requiring further improvement.

By Luu Thuy – Translated by Kim Khanh