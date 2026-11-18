Viettel Telecom and the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology on November 17 co-hosted the forum “Connecting Digital Transformation Solutions for Vietnamese Enterprises.”

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Truong Minh Huy Vu and delegates tour Viettel’s showcased products at the forum. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Truong Minh Huy Vu emphasized that the city has identified the digital economy, innovation, and digital transformation as key drivers for its new phase of development.

He noted that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and household businesses constitute the largest business demographic and generate the most jobs, adding that digital transformation will only succeed when it reaches every individual shop and small enterprise. The city plans to select approximately 200 businesses undergoing comprehensive digital transformation to serve as pilot models, alongside providing digital skills training for business owners and workers.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Truong Minh Huy Vu delivers his speech at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

At the forum, Viettel introduced an ecosystem of digital tools, including Tendoo for managing sales, inventory, revenue, and invoicing; Tendoo Workspace for digitizing administrative workflows, collaboration, and business operations; and Tammi for customer engagement and care. According to the telecom operator, its key differentiator lies in offering flexible solutions tailored to the specific scale, industry, and operational needs of each business.

Viettel also announced three digital transformation support programs for household businesses and enterprises in Ho Chi Minh City, featuring an estimated total incentive value of up to VND370 billion (US$14.4 million). Launched under a cooperation framework between the municipal Department of Science and Technology and Viettel Ho Chi Minh City, the programs focus on three essential solution groups: sales management, enterprise administration, and electronic transactions.

Businesses explore Viettel’s technology solutions at the forum. (Photo: SGGP)

Viettel introduces digital transformation solutions at the forum. (Photo: SGGP)

By Ba Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh