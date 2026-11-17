From successfully cloning pigs and cutting rice-farming emissions to extending the shelf life of fruits, Vietnamese scientists showcased agricultural breakthroughs accelerating the transfer of research from laboratories to farms and markets.

Scientists have reported the successful cloning of four pigs, the testing of a bio-based coating technology to preserve two containers of durian for export, and various other achievements in the field of agriculture.

On the afternoon of November 16, in Hanoi, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment in collaboration with the Vietnam Farmers' Union organized a forum titled "Scientists for Farmers: From the Laboratory to the Field."

At the forum, Associate Professor Mai Van Trinh, Director of the Institute for Agricultural Environment under the Vietnam Academy of Agricultural Sciences, stated that a Measurement, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) system for greenhouse gas emissions in rice cultivation has been finalized and piloted in models covering areas of over 5 hectares. Initial results indicate a reduction in emissions ranging from 3.7 to 4.6 tons of CO2 per hectare per cropping season.

In the livestock sector, Associate Professor Ngo Thi Kim Cuc, Deputy Director of the Institute of Animal Science under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, reported that the institute has successfully cloned four pigs using somatic cells derived from ear tissue. This achievement paves the way for the application of high-tech solutions in the conservation of rare, indigenous livestock genetic resources.

Speakers at the forum. Photo: SGGP

According to Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Trong of the Vietnam Association of Farms and Agricultural Enterprises (VFAEA), science and technology now contribute more than one-third of the value added in the livestock sector. In recent years, approximately 50 technical advancements covering livestock breeds, genetic lines, and various technologies have been put into practical application.

A refined propagation protocol for Lai Chau ginseng (Panax vietnamensis var. fuscidiscus) has been deployed across the Northwest and Central Highlands regions, boosting seedling quality and supporting the expansion of medicinal plant cultivation zones, according to Pham Quang Tuyen, a researcher at the Silviculture Research Institute under the Vietnamese Academy of Forest Sciences. Presenting his findings on forestry developments, he highlighted parallel efforts to conserve the rare plant’s genetic resources.

Vietnamese lychee exporters can now realistically target the U.S. market by sea, thanks to a post-harvest preservation method that extends the fruit’s shelf life by approximately 35 days, said Nguyen Manh Hieu, a researcher at the Vietnam Institute of Agricultural Engineering and Post-Harvest Technology.

The research team has also developed a bio-based coating derived from chitin and chitosan (compounds extracted from shrimp shells) to preserve agricultural produce. This solution has been tested on two containers of durian intended for export, helping to reduce the reliance on inappropriate chemicals during the preservation process.

Associate Professor Mai Van Trinh noted that the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation has paved the way for a more flexible regulatory framework. The policy enhances institutional autonomy and shifts the focus of management from procedural compliance to the evaluation of final outcomes.

According to researcher Nguyen Manh Hieu, many research products with commercial potential are still awaiting the finalization of legal frameworks, technical standards, and registration procedures required for market entry.

Silviculture Research Institute researcher Pham Quang Tuyen highlighted the challenges involved in transferring research results funded by the state budget, citing complications related to public asset regulations, ownership rights, and usage rights.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan