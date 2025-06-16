Vietnam’s National Assembly adopts historic constitutional amendments

The constitutional amendment resolution states that district-level administrative units nationwide will cease operations on July 1, 2025, while providing several transitional provisions.

All 470 delegates present at the NA's 9th session vote in favour for the resolution amending key provisions of the Constitution of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

The National Assembly (NA) unanimously approved a resolution amending key provisions of the Constitution of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on June 16, with all 470 delegates present at the 9th session voting in favor.

Vice Chairman of the NA Nguyen Khac Dinh described the resolution as a historic milestone, marking the start of sweeping institutional reform and laying the constitutional foundation for a leaner and more effective political system. He stressed that it will set the stage for building a powerful and prosperous Vietnam where its citizens live in happiness.

In the morning session, lawmakers are set to vote on the Law on Teachers, the revised Employment Law, and the Law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Advertising.

After that, the parliament will listen to a supplementary proposal and verification report concerning revisions to the Railway Law.

The morning session will devote considerable attention to the NA’s draft resolution on tuition fee exemptions for preschool children, elementary, secondary, and high-school students, and learners in general education programs across the national education system. Besides, it will focus deliberations on a resolution to universalize preschool education for children aged three to five.

According to the Government’s proposal, the preschool resolution is designed to implement key directives from the Politburo and the 13th Party Central Committee on social policy reform and education quality enhancement. It also aims at establishing a legal framework enabling broader investment and support for early childhood education, making contributions to implementing children’s rights.

The Government has committed to securing financial resources for achieving universal preschool education for children aged three to five. State budget allocations will supplement the existing 20 percent of total education and training expenditure mandated by the Education Law, complemented by socialized education capital and other legally mobilized funding sources.

In the afternoon, the lawmakers will discuss at the hall the draft Law on Participation in United Nations Peacekeeping Operations. They will then break into groups to deliberate on the revised Railway Law and the investment plan for the construction of Ho Chi Minh City’s Ring Road 4 project.

Vietnamplus