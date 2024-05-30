Vietnam's government leader holds phone talks with new Singaporean PM

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh congratulated Lawrence Wong on becoming the fourth Prime Minister of Singapore during their phone talks on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh during the phone talks with his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong on Wednesday. (Photo: VNA)

The two PMs voiced their delight at the unprecedented and comprehensive development of their countries’ cooperation, particularly in terms of economy with the network of the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIP) considered a symbol of the successful economic partnership.

Singapore is the first country with which Vietnam has established a green-digital economic partnership (February, 2023), they noted, agreeing to elevate their partnership to a new height in the future.

PM Chinh affirmed that Singapore is always an important partner to Việt Nam in the region and the world at large.

The Vietnamese government will keep coordinating closely with its Singaporean counterpart to develop the countries’ strategic partnership in an increasingly strong, substantive, and fruitful manner to become an example of dynamic relations in ASEAN and a model for promoting other intra-bloc cooperation mechanisms, he said.

Vietnam is interested in multiplying the VSIP model, said PM Chinh, adding that it will create favourable conditions for more new-generation VSIPs to operate efficiently in the country.

Appreciating the Singaporean government’s assistance for Vietnam in training all-level officials, PM Chinh asked the two sides to enhance cooperation in defence, security, the building of a national data centre for Vietnam, finance, education and training, tourism, as well as people-to-people exchanges to deepen mutual understanding between the two countries' people.

For his part, Wong affirmed the continuation of boosting mutual visits and meetings at all levels, along with bilateral cooperation mechanisms, especially the annual meetings between the two PMs, to strengthen friendship and political trust.

Singapore wishes to join Vietnam in effectively implementing the framework agreement on connecting the two economies and the green-digital economic partnership, especially in the fields of clean energy and carbon credit, thus paving the way for bilateral cooperation to reach a new level that is both comprehensive and strategic, according to the city state’s PM.

He described the VSIP network as a lighthouse in bilateral economic ties, agreeing to promote new-generation VSIPs that are greener and further match Vietnam's development trend and priorities.

Wong pledged to demand ministers in his Cabinet continue encouraging Singaporean businesses to expand investment in Vietnam in a manner that helps improve the FDI (foreign direct investment) quality and prioritises high technology, digital economy, circular economy, clean energy, semiconductor and artificial intelligence sectors.

With regard to regional issues, the two leaders agreed to help intensify ASEAN’s solidarity, support Laos to successfully serve as the chair of the bloc in 2024, and pay due attention to the sustainable development of sub-regions, including the Mekong sub-region, thereby contributing to an ASEAN of resilience, prosperity and sustainable development with its centrality brought into play in the region.

On this occasion, PM Chinh invited his Singaporean counterpart to pay an official visit to Vietnam in the near future, which the latter accepted.

VNA